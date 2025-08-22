How To Watch: Former UNLV Rebels DB Johnathan Baldwin In NFL Preseason Week 3: Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers
Former UNLV Rebels safety Johnathan Baldwin will be playing in his final preseason game of the year on Saturday when the Green Bay Packers host the Seattle Seahawks. The offseason has gone great for Baldwin after he signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent. Of all the UNLV rookies who entered the league this offseason, Baldwin had the least hype, but is now looking the most likely to be locked onto his team's 53-man roster.
This is something we could see coming though. The Packers clearly had a plan for Baldwin when they signed him. Not only did they give him more money than their actual seventh-round pick, they also immediately changed his position designation from safety to cornerback. All summer the Packers coaching staff raved about Baldwin's versatility. We have seen why this preseason.
The Packers have used Baldwin all over the field in the team's first two preseason games, and we expect to see the same thing in Week 3 against the Seahawks. They have dropped him back as a deep safety, they have had him step up into the box to play the run, he has been moved up to man the nickel corner position, and he's been utilized on the blitz. He has seen plenty of snaps and should see a ton of snaps of Saturday.
It would be a shock if he doesn't make the final cut when Green Bay trims down their roster next Tuesday. Not only do we expect him to make the team, he has a legitimate chance to carve out a role on the defense as a rookie. He will also be a contributor on special teams.
What: Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers
When: Saturday, August 23, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM EST
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV: NFL Network
Live Stream: NFL+
Johnathan Baldwin, Green Bay Packers - Baldwin is coming off an impressive six-tackle performance in the Packers' second preseason game. This seems like they are giving him reps to see how they plan to deploy him, rather than seeing if they want him on the 53-man roster. It will be interesting to see how they use him in their final preseason game. It could also be fun if we get to see him matched up in the slot against his college teammate, wide receiver Ricky White III.
