How To Watch: Former UNLV Rebels Wideout Ricky White III In Preseason Week 3 Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers
Game Preview
Former UNLV Rebels star wide receiver and special teams ace Ricky White III takes the field on Saturday for the Seattle Seahawks' third and final preseason game. This was a big offseason for White III. After being named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, the Seahawks selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him the first Rebels drafted in 15 years.
It was a historic offseason for White III, coming out of college with nothing but glowing reports coming out of Seattle after he joined the team for their rookie minicamp. Then the reports slowly became a bit less favorable over the course of the summer.
Now, he is fighting for his spot on the team's 53-man roster. This will be his last shot to show his coaches why he belongs on the team. It has not been a great summer for White III, who has seen himself slip down the depth chart after missing practice time with an injury. Fellow rookie wideout Tory Horton has ascended up the depth chart at receiver while also carving out a role in the return game that has severely damaged White III's probability of making the roster.
Nevertheless, he could get a ton of playing time in this game, which gives him the opportunity to make a big splash play like we saw at UNLV. His best route to the opening day roster is on special teams, so he needs to turn heads in the department. We will be watching him closely in what may be his last game in a Seahawks jersey.
How to Watch
What: Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers
When: Saturday, August 23, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM EST
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV: NFL Network
Live Stream: NFL+
Players to Watch
Ricky White III, Seattle Seahawks - Whether he makes the final cut on Tuesday for the Seahawks' opening roster is a big deal, but it's not the end of the world if he doesn't make the team. This game is an audition for not just the Seahawks, but 31 other teams across the league as well. He is too valuable of special teams asset to not catch on somewhere, and he also has promise as a slot receiver.
Other Ways to Follow
Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV
