How To Watch: Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ UNLV Rebels: Friday, November 21
Game Preview
The UNLV Rebels are riding high, coming off two consecutive victories. In Week 12, they came away with a thrilling 29 - 26 overtime win over the Utah State Aggies, which kept the Rebels' Mountain West Championship hopes alive. It brought their conference record up to 4 - 2. They are now in a five-way tie for second place at 4 - 2 in conference play.
One of the teams that they are tied with is the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors. These two teams will battle in a Mountain West clash on Friday night on FS1. This matchup will essentially serve as an elimination game for the team that loses. However, the winner will go on to the final week of the regular season with high hopes of earning a spot in the Mountain West Championship game. UNLV plays the Nevada Wolf Pack in Week 14.
The Rainbow Warriors will be looking to go on the road and win their second game in a row. They are coming off a huge blowout win over the first-place San Diego State Aztecs. It was the Aztecs' only loss this season in conference play. This is a team that can throw the ball up and down the field. If the Rebels are going to win this game, they are going to have to figure out a way to stop Hawai'i's high-powered passing attack. This should be an incredible game, which could go a long way in helping decide who wins the Mountain West Championship in 2025.
How to Watch
What: Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ UNLV Rebels
When: Friday, November 21, 2025
Time: 10:30 PM EST
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: FS1
Live Stream: Fox Sports App
Players to Watch
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV Rebels - Colandrea is in the midst of an outstanding season. It looks like he should be the favorite to be named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. He has been getting the job done both through the air and on the ground. If he continues his hot play in Week 13, the Rebels are going to be a tough team to beat with a lot to play for.
Micah Alejado, Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors - Alejado has also been having a strong season. In the Rainbow Warriors' upset win over the Aztecs, he threw for 256 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. While he has thrown for 2,380 yards and 18 TDs this season, he is not much of a threat at all to run. This Rebels defense may not be a great matchup for him; however, the UNLV defense will have to play with consistency and discipline if they are going to slow him down.
Other Ways To Follow
Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV
