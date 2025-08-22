How To Watch: Idaho State Bengals @ UNLV Rebels Week 0 Season Opener
Game Preview
All eyes will be on the UNLV Rebels this Saturday as they host the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Week 0. This game was originally scheduled for September 13, but it had to be moved due to a scheduling conflict with the Canelo Alvarez vs Bud Crawford championship boxing match.
We will finally start to get some answers about what these new-look rebels will look like under new head coach Dan Mullen. They are a team loaded with talented transfer portal additions; however, they are essentially a whole new roster. The team has a wide range of outcomes for the 2025 season.
While we all want to see Jai'Den Thomas run wild and kick off his campaign for the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year, the real intrigue will come at the quarterback position. Coach Mullen still hasn't named a starter between Alex Orji and Anthony Colandrea, and we are now hours away from the season opener.
This is a game in which the Rebels are favored by 25.5 points, so they should be able to win the game convincingly. You can never take any opponent lightly, and the Bengals were decent last season, but if UNLV loses this one, there will be panic in the desert. We are picking the Rebels to win this game by at least three scores.
How to Watch
What: Idaho State Bengals @ UNLV Rebels
When: Saturday, August 23, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM EST
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Mountain West Network
Live Stream: Mountain West Network App
Players to Watch
Alex Orji, UNLV Rebels - Orji is the quarterback that we projected to win the starting job. The former Michigan Wolverine has looked strong in practice, and this game could be his true audition. He's a dual-threat option with electric athleticism. However, he lacks both experience and success throwing the ball to this point in his career.
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV Rebels - Colandrea transferred to UNLV from the Virginia Cavaliers this offseason. He is competing with Orji for the starting job in a game they are both expected to play in. While he is the better and more experienced passer, he has often struggled with consistency and turnovers. Even though he's not nearly as dynamic on the ground as Orji, he is still a mobile quarterback who can make the occasional play with his legs.
