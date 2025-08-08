How To Watch: Jackson Woodard Makes His NFL Debut With The Houston Texans
In 2024, UNLV Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard established himself as one of the greatest defensive players in the history of the program. The superstar was the leader of the defense and did everything well. He excelled both as a fundamental defender and as a big-moment playmaker. His incredible season ultimately ended up earning him Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. There was no stopping this man, and he established himself as not only one of the greatest players in school history, but he has also been highly decorated for his achievements and accomplishments in the classroom and in the community as well. Just this week, he won the Mountain West's most prestigious award, being named the Mountain West Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award.
Everything was lined up perfectly for Woodard to graduate from UNLV and inevitably move on to his NFL career. He was projected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft; however, he hit a bit of a speed bump back in April at Lambeau Field. Woodard would surprisingly go undrafted that weekend. Nevertheless, almost immediately after the draft, he was contacted by the Seattle Seahawks and was signed as an undrafted free agent, reuniting him with his UNLV teammate, wide receiver Ricky White III. Then, in an even more shocking turn of events, he didn't even make it through rookie minicamp before being cut by the Seahawks. If going undrafted was bad, this was crushing.
There was a light at the end of the tunnel, though. He was quickly scooped up by the Houston Texans. It's been a bumpier ride than expected for Woodard to get here, but he makes he finally makes his NFL debut this weekend. He'll be suiting up for the Texans this Saturday in their Preseason Week 1 matchup when they go on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings. He'll be competing all preseason for a spot on the team's 53-man roster. We have no doubt that he'll find himself a spot on an NFL roster this season. If not in Houston, somewhere else, but he'll be wearing someone's helmet in 2025.
How to Watch
What: Houston Texans @ Minnesota Vikings
When: Saturday, August 9, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM EST
Where: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: NFL Network
Live Stream: NFL+
Players to Watch
Jackson Woodard, Houston Texans - This is a massive opportunity for the former Rebel. Not only is he auditioning for the Texans, but he's auditioning for every team in the NFL. There is also a chance he ends up on the team's practice squad. Regardless of what happens down the line, this will be your first chance to get to see Woodard on an NFL field in a live game.
Other Ways to Follow
Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV
