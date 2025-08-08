How To Watch: Johnathan Baldwin Makes His NFL Debut With The Green Bay Packers
Former UNLV Rebels safety Johnathan Baldwin went undrafted back in April, but he may have come away better off for not being drafted. He was quickly scooped up by the Green Bay Packers, and they gave him more guaranteed money than some of the players they actually selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Immediately, we heard nothing but positive reports about Baldwin out of Green Bay, and at this point, he looks the most locked onto a 53-man roster out of all the rookies out of UNLV.
Things got even more interesting when it became clear that the Packers signed him with a plan. They changed his position designation from safety to cornerback, then began getting him reps at the position. Not long after signing him this offseason, the Packers moved on from star corner Jaire Alexander and opened up a huge opportunity for snaps in an already shallow position group. This has opened up the possibility of Baldwin getting a chance to be the dime back or even the nickel back to start the season as an undrafted rookie. Bill Huber of Packers On SI gave an in-depth take on Baldwin's opportunity.
"The Packers drafted cornerback Micah Robinson in the seventh round of this year’s draft. Johnathan Baldwin, a cornerback and safety from UNLV, got a total of $115,000 guaranteed – more than Robinson – as an undrafted free agent. Baldwin started at safety at UNLV in 2022 and 2023 and moved into the slot in 2024. With the Packers, most, if not all, of his playing time during the offseason came at safety. What did teams miss after Baldwin recorded three interceptions, 14 passes defensed and nine tackles for losses last season?... The Packers are strong at safety with all of last year’s players back for 2025. However, Baldwin could become a factor if he can play a safety-slot combo player."
How to Watch
What: New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers
When: Saturday, August 9, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV: NFL Network
Live Stream: NFL+
Players to Watch
Johnathan Baldwin, Green Bay Packers - It's going to be interesting to see how the Packers deploy Baldwin in this game. He is expected to contribute on both defense and special teams. This is your first chance to see Baldwin play a live game on an NFL field.
Other Ways to Follow
Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV
