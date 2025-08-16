How To Watch: Johnathan Baldwin NFL Preseason Week 2, Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts
Game Preview
In his first time in live NFL action, former UNLV Rebels defensive back Johnathan Baldwin performed well last weekend for the Green Bay Packers when they took the field in NFL Preseason Week 1 at Lambeau Field against the New York Jets. While the Packers ultimately ended up losing the game, 30 - 10, that's not what we were focused on. We wanted to see how the Packers deployed Baldwin, and it was interesting to say the least.
Baldwin played most, if not all, of the defensive snaps in the second half of the game. He also played on special teams throughout the entirety of the game. While he finished with two solo tackles and his stat line isn't blowing anyone away, how he was used is much more important than the numbers. It turns out the training camp reports we've been hearing all summer were accurate, and he was utilized all over the field.
The former Rebels safety was used on both special teams and on defense. On defense, he played both defensive back positions at safety and cornerback. As a safety, we saw him drop back deep, step up against the run, and even blitz. At corner, he stepped up in the slot and served as the nickel back. He displayed the versatility that they have been talking about since he signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent. We will watch again in preseason Week 2 to see if that continues this weekend.
How to Watch
What: Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts
When: Saturday, August 16, 2025
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: Local Broadcast
Live Stream: NFL+
Players to Watch
Johnathan Baldwin, Green Bay Packers - This is his second opportunity to carve out a role in the Packers' defense. At this point, it looks like he's close to a lock to make the 53-man roster; however, we are not sure if he will get playing time on defense as a rookie or what position he'll be playing if he does. That's what we'll be watching for in this one. If he continues to play like he did last week and perform in training camp like he has been all summer, then he could have a much bigger role than expected.
Other Ways to Follow
Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV
