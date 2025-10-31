How To Watch: New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Rebels
Game Preview
The UNLV Rebels are returning from their third bye week after suffering their first loss of the season on the road to the Boise State Broncos. With the loss, they are now sitting at 6 - 1 for the season, and 2 - 1 in Mountain West Conference play. They will look to get back on track this week at home against the New Mexico Lobos. A win here would put the Rebels back on track for a Mountain West Championship game birth and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. However, knocking off the Lobos will not be an easy task.
New Mexico has won two games in a row to bring their record up to 5 - 3. They are right behind UNLV at 2 - 2 in Mountain West play. The Lobos have been a well-balanced team on both sides of the ball. Their offense has been led by quarterback Jack Layne, running back Damon Bankston, and tight end Dorian Thomas. So far this season, they have far exceeded expectations, and they will look to continue their hot streak on Saturday afternoon.
How to Watch
What: New Mexico Lobos @ UNLV Rebels
When: Saturday, November 1, 2025
Time: 3:00 PM EST
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: N/A
Live Stream: Mountain West App
Players to Watch
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV Rebels - Colandrea has looked like a superstar this season. He's been the best player on the Rebels and looks to be a strong candidate to be named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. He's been getting it done both with his arms and his legs. If the Rebels are going to knock off New Mexico in this game, Colandrea is going to have to have another big game. With the defense not being able to be trusted this season, there has been a lot on his shoulders.
Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV Rebels - Thomas is coming off a game against Boise State with his lowest rushing total of the season. While he did manage to score a touchdown, he only rushed for 38 yards on a season-low 3.5 yards per carry. He will look to bounce back in this game and show everyone why he was a preseason favorite to be the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. However, his lack of volume has really held him back this season in his overall production. Still, he has rushed for 615 yards and seven TDs, as well as 104 receiving yards and another TD through the air.
Other Ways To Follow
Fubo
More UNLV Rebels On SI News