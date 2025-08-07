How To Watch: Ricky White III NFL Debut With The Seattle Seahawks
Game Preview
Last season with the UNLV Rebels, wide receiver and special teams star Ricky White III had one of the greatest seasons in school history and was ultimately named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year. In April, he continued to make history when he became the first UNLV football player selected in the NFL Draft in fifteen years when the Seattle Seahawks picked him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After a strong start to the summer, White III has hit a few road bumps as of late, dealing with minor injuries that have cost him opportunities. Some now believe he has an uphill battle to make the Seahawks' 53-man roster.
His first big opportunity comes tonight on Thursday, August 7, when he takes the field for the first time in an NFL uniform. The Seahawks kick off their preseason tonight when they host the Las Vegas Raiders. If White III is going to make an impact in Seattle, there is no better place to do it than on national television in a preseason game. Practice is great, but proving you can take your game to the next level in live action has much more of a lasting impact. White III needs to make one of his big special teams play or show off his receiving skills this month in preseason to secure himself a job in the NFL. This is his first shot to do just that.
How to Watch
What: Las Vegas Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks
When: Thursday, August 7, 2025
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
TV: NFL Network
Live Stream: NFL+
Player to Watch
Ricky White III, Seattle Seahawks - The wide receiver is the man of the hour. We hope to see him get significant playing time in this game, both in the slot on offense and on special teams. He showed off what he is capable of at UNLV, and now he looks to show off what he can do in the NFL. This is a huge opportunity for the rookie who will look to secure his spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster. Even if he doesn't end up in Seattle, he will also be auditioning for every other team in the league. A spot on an NFL practice squad is also a possibility.
Other Ways to Follow
Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV
