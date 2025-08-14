How To Watch: Ricky White III NFL Preseason Week 2, Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks
Game Preview
Former UNLV Rebels star wide receiver Ricky White III got his first taste of NFL action last week when the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday in the team's preseason opener. The two teams ultimately ended up tying with a final score of 23 - 23. White III caught one pass for 14 yards in his first preseason action and had another reception called back by a penalty. We saw him on the field, both on defense and special teams, as expected.
His next chance to prove that he belongs on the Seahawks' 53-man roster comes this Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs. It currently sounds like White III has an uphill battle to make Seattle's opening day roster if you listen to the noise coming out of training camp. The ascension of fellow rookie wideout Tory Horton has potentially made White III expendable, especially since Horton has earned a role on special teams.
Regardless of whether or not his chances of sticking in Seattle are looking a bit bleak, he's still going to give it his all, and 31 other NFL teams will be watching. White III is a player who was named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year last season. His contributions on special teams could be invaluable to a team. It would be a shock if someone doesn't pick him up for that reason alone.
For now, the goal is for White III to show out and prove he belongs on the Seahawks' roster. Nevertheless, if he does end up not making final cuts, he will be claimed off waivers by one of the teams in the league. You can watch him in his NFL Preseason Week 2 matchup on Friday night on NFL Network and see if he makes one of those big plays we got used to seeing in Las Vegas.
How to Watch
What: Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks
When: Friday, August 15, 2025
Time: 10:00 PM EST
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
TV: NFL Network
Live Stream: NFL+
Players to Watch
Ricky White III - Seattle Seahawks - We expect White III to get another chance at wide receiver late in the game in this one; however, his real chance to shine will be on special teams. It will turn heads if he can block a punt or make a big splash play that swings the tide of the game. That is why we predicted he would make the 53-man roster, and it remains the reason why he still should. His time to make that big play may be running out, though, so it would be great to see him show why he was so great with the Rebels in this game.
Other Ways to Follow
