How To Watch: UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos Week 8
Game Preview
This is the biggest regular-season game in the Mountain West Conference, bar none. The undefeated UNLV Rebels take their playoff hopes into Boise, where the Boise State Broncos are nearly unbeatable on their blue turf. They have won 15 straight games there, and their defense really steps on their home field. This game will shift the balance of power in the Mountain West one way or the other, regardless of the outcome. If UNLV wins, they will be viewed as the new powerhouse in the division and will become a serious contender for a College Football Playoff spot. However, if the Broncos win, they will regain their position as the class of the conference. We can not overstate the importance of this game.
Both teams come into this game with an elite offense and a shaky defense. However, Boise State has been much better on that side of the ball at home. If the Rebels are going to pull off the upset, their defense is going to have to step up and play consistent defense for four quarters. That is something they've struggled mightily to do so far this season. Quarterback Maddux Madsen and running back Dylan Riley will be ready to roll in this game.
How to Watch
What: UNLV Rebels @ Boise State Broncos
When: Saturday, October 18, 2025
Time: 3:30 PM EST
Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
TV: FS1
Live Stream: FOX One
Players to Watch
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV Rebels - Colandrea is going to have to continue to be Superman for this offense if they are going to pull off this win. He'll have to get it done both through the air and on the ground like he has all season. Their top playmaker can't falter now with everything on the line. This is the game where he can solidify himself as a UNLV legend.
Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV Rebels - All season we have questioned the limited usage of Thomas. The objective is obviously to keep him fresh for when they did him most. Welp, this is when they need him most. Not giving him the ball early and often in this game could be the time it finally comes back to bite them. There will be a lot of questions for head coach Dan Mullen if they lose a close game and Thomas doesn't see 15-plus carries.
Other Ways To Follow
Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV
