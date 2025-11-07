How To Watch: UNLV Rebels @ Colorado State Rams Week 11
Game Preview
The UNLV Rebels are coming off two straight losses to Mountain West Conference opponents, the Boise State Broncos and New Mexico Lobos, after starting off the season 6 - 0. They will look to bounce back this week when they go on the road to take on the Colorado State Rams. UNLV is now 2 - 2 in the Mountain West, and this is close to a must-win situation if they are going to fight back and make their way back to their third-straight Mountain West Championship game this season. If they are going to win this game, their defense has got to be better. While the offense has been dominant all season, their defense has been shaky at best, and over the past three games, they've allowed 147 points. That is not a formula to win football games.
The Rams have been massively disappointing this season. When the season started, this was one of the games circled on the schedule as one of the toughest of the season for the Rebels. Now, Colorado State is sitting at 2 - 6 on the season and 1 - 3 in the Mountain West. Like UNLV, they have lost two in a row and will hope to get back on track on their home field. There season is all but sunk, but this is a game they are going to fight for at Canvas Stadium.
How to Watch
What: UNLV Rebels @ Colorado State Rams
When: Saturday, November 8, 2025
Time: 9:30 PM EST
Where: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, Colorado
TV: FS1
Live Stream: N/A
Players to Watch
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV Rebels - Colandrea has been both the best player on the Rebels and the best player in the Mountain West Conference. He will be the key to UNLV getting back on track this week in a tough stadium to play in.
Jalen Dupree, Colorado State Rams - If the Rams are going to compete in this game, they are going to have to get their running game going. That lands on the shoulders of their top running back. Dupree leads the team with 452 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the season. This offense has taken a huge step back this season, but he's the key to getting it going this week.
Other Ways To Follow
Fox Sports App, Fubo
