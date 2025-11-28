How To Watch: UNLV Rebels @ Nevada Wolf Pack: Week 14
Game Preview
The UNLV Rebels will be heading to Reno in Week 14 to face off with the Nevada Wolf Pack for the Fremont Cannon. However, this rivalry game will mean a lot more this season, as the Rebels also have a potential trip to the Mountain West Championship Game on the line. UNLV enters this game with a 5 - 2 record in the Mountain West, and a win could punch their ticket to the championship game.
While we do not yet know the outcome of Friday's games, their simplest path to the Mountain West Championship with a win would be a win by the Utah State Aggies over the Boise State Broncos and a win by the San Diego State Aztecs over the New Mexico Lobos. If that happens, a win would get them into the game against the Aztecs; however, if it doesn't, the scenario gets much more complicated. Both of those games will be played on Friday, so we should know a lot more by the time the Rebels kick off on Saturday.
The Rebels' defense has been playing great and is coming off their best game of the season against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors. They held the Rainbow Warriors to just 10 points. That was the second time in three games that they held their opponent to 10 points. If the defense is finally catching up with their high-powered offense, they are going to be a very tough team to beat.
Nevada comes in at just 3 - 8 on the season and 2 - 5 in the Mountain West, but they have won two consecutive games. They will look to ride that momentum into this rivalry game. While their defense is bad and their offense is worse, it would be a mistake to take them lightly, and we've just watched two examples of why.
How to Watch
What: UNLV Rebels @ Nevada Wolf Pack
When: Saturday, November 29, 2025
Time: 9:00 PM EST
Where: Mackay Stadium, Reno, Nevada
TV: CBSSN
Live Stream: YouTube TV, Fubo
Players to Watch
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV Rebels - Colandrea has been incredible this season. He has gotten the job done with both his arm and legs all season. At this point, it's safe to say that he should be the favorite to be named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. We expect him to do what he has done just about every week this season and go out and dominate the Wolf Pack.
Carter Jones, Nevada Wolf Pack - Jones is the starting quarterback for the Wolf Pack. He has thrown for 914 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions this season, while rushing for 53 scoreless yards. If the Rebels can't win this game, they don't deserve to play for a Mountain West title.
Other Ways To Follow
ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM
