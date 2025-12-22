How To Watch: UNLV Rebels Vs Ohio Bobcats: Tuesday, December 23

Game Preview

The UNLV Rebels are set to play the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl in Texas against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday, December 23. This will be the Rebels' third straight bowl game for the first time in the school's history. However, this is their first bowl game under head coach Dan Mullen. He spoke about this game and their season leading up to the game.

"So exciting for us and our players to get to play in a bowl game," said Mullen. "The one thing that makes bowl games really unique is the opportunity to travel and learn something new about a city. Frisco, Texas, is a great location to go to for a bowl game. There's a lot of guys on our team that have never gotten to experience that part of the country. I think our guys are going to be excited because they want to get back out there and play again after (falling to Boise State) Friday night. The opportunity to get out there and play in the next two weeks is going to be pretty exciting for us."

Ohio has been embroiled in some turmoil after putting their head coach, Brian Smith, on leave on December 1, and subsequently firing him last week for alleged inappropriate behavior. It remains to be seen how his absence will impact the team. Either way, the Rebels have to prepare for the Bobcats to be at their best in this game, or they could get caught napping and lose this game.

How To Watch

What: 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: Ohio Bobcats vs UNLV Rebels

When: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Time: 9:00 PM EST

Where:

Ford Center At The Star, Frisco, Texas

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN App

Players To Watch

Anthony Colandrea, UNLV Rebels - Colandrea is the leader of the Rebels' electric offense and had an incredible season. He has been named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Mountain West. They will look to ride their quarterback's arm and his legs to another bowl game victory on Tuesday.

Sieh Bangura, Ohio Bobcats - Bangura is the Bobcats' star running back. He had a great season, rushing for 1,243 yards and 14 carries. If they are going to win this game, they are going to need him to have a big game against a UNLV defense that is susceptible to the run.

Other Ways To Follow

Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV

More UNLV Rebels On SI News