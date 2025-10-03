How To Watch: UNLV Rebels @ Wyoming Cowboys Week 6
Game Preview
The UNLV Rebels have gotten off to a strong start to the season. They are currently undefeated with a 4 - 0 record. In Week 6, they are coming off a bye week and are kicking off their Mountain West Conference schedule on the road against the Wyoming Cowboys. The Cowboys enter this game at 2 - 2, coming off back-to-back losses to the Utah Utes and Colorado Buffaloes. Both teams will look to win their first Mountain West game of the season. This should be a tight game.
The Rebels have won games with their high-powered offense and their playmaking defense. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea, running back Jai'Den Thomas, and wide receiver Jaden Bradley have been the stars of the offense, while cornerback Aamaris Brown has looked like the best defensive player in the conference. Wyoming's strength is on the defensive side of the ball. If they are going to have a chance to win this game, they will have to slow the game down and win a low-scoring matchup. To this point, no one has been able to slow down the Rebels' offense, but the Cowboys won't be an easy team to beat on their home field.
How to Watch
What: UNLV Rebels @ Wyoming Cowboys
When: Saturday, October 4, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyoming
TV: CBSSN
Live Stream: YouTube TV
Players to Watch
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV Rebels - Colandrea far exceeded expectations during non-conference play. He will look to keep that going as he enters Mountain West play this weekend. If he continues to play like he has so far, posting huge numbers with both his arm and legs, he could find himself in the running to be the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year by the end of the season.
Aamaris Brown, UNLV Rebels - Brown has been unbelievable this season. In every game, he has made a huge play. Who knows what this team's record would be without him? He has picked a pass off in every single game this season and has taken two back to the house for a touchdown. There is no reason to believe he won't make another game-changing play in this one. No player has been more exciting to watch so far this season.
Other Ways To Follow
Fubo, Sling TV
