How To Watch: Utah State Aggies @ UNLV Rebels Week 12
Game Preview
The UNLV Rebels football team bounced back last week with a big road win after losing two games in a row. In Week 11, they blew out the Colorado State Rams in Canvas Stadium by a score of 42 - 10. UNLV is now sitting at 7 - 2 on the season and is right in the mix in the Mountain West Conference at 3 - 2. They will look to stay in the hunt for a spot in the Mountain West Championship game this week, when they host the Utah State Aggies in a must-win game for both teams.
Utah State enters this game at 5 - 4 overall, but also 3 - 2 in conference play. They have won two of their last three games and are coming off a blowout win of their own over the lowly Nevada Wolf Pack. The Aggies dominated the Wolf Pack in a 51 - 14 victory. Like the Rebels, this is a game that Utah State is going to have to win if they have any hope of winning the Mountain West this season.
These two teams are led by their outstanding quarterbacks. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea is the frontrunner to be named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. Barnes has also found himself in that conversation this season. Still, the Rebels have an advantage in both the passing attack with Colandrea and on the ground with their star running back Jai'Den Thomas. However, the Aggies have the advantage on defense. They are the far more disciplined and consistent team on that side of the ball.
How to Watch
What: Utah State Aggies @ UNLV Rebels
When: Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: CBSSN
Live Stream: CBS Sports App
Players to Watch
Anthony Colandrea, UNLV Rebels - Colandrea has been outstanding this season. The Rebels quarterback has thrown for 2,251 yards and seven touchdowns, while tacking on 484 yards and six TDs on the ground. If he can continue to play at this level and limit the mistakes, UNLV has a great chance of winning this game as long as the defense doesn't implode.
Bryson Barnes, Utah State Aggies - Barnes has been spectacular in his own right. He has thrown for 2,096 yards and 17 TDs, and has added 407 yards and seven TDs on the ground. If the Rebels are going to knock off Utah State, they are going to have to slow down Barnes and contain him on the ground. His ability to make plays with his legs in crucial moments is what has made him so difficult to deal with this year.
Other Ways To Follow
YouTube TV, Fubo
