How To Watch: Week 1: UNLV Rebels @ Sam Houston Bearkats
Game Preview
The UNLV Rebels escaped their season opener with the Idaho State Bengals with a hard-fought 38 - 31 victory in a shootout. While the offense, led by running back Jai'Den Thomas, quarterback Anthony Colandrea, and wide receiver Jaden Bradley, looked as explosive and potent as we all expected, the defense did not live up to expectations. They allowed 555 yards and almost cost the Rebels the game. Their only saving grace was some big plays and turnovers caused by guys like linebacker Marsel McDuffie, defensive back Aamaris Brown, and cornerback Laterrance Welch.
Nevertheless, it was always expected that this team would take some time to gel, so maybe it's more of a positive that this offense came along so fast rather than a negative that the defense struggled. Either way, head coach Dan Mullen acknowledged that the defense has to be better and that they have to cut back on the mistakes. We'd expect them to improve each week as the defense, filled with transfer portal student-athletes, gets time to build chemistry.
The offensive line also needs to get better. The good news is the quarterbacks are both mobile enough to get themselves out of trouble in many cases, but you still don't want your quarterback running for his life as often as they were in the opener. Other than that, the offense did a lot of great things that they can build off of heading into Friday's game against the Sam Houston Bearkats.
How to Watch
What: UNLV Rebels @ Sam Houston Bearkats
When: Friday, August 29, 2025
Time: 9:30 PM EST
Where: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas
TV: Mountain West Network
Live Stream: Mountain West Network App
Players to Watch
Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV Rebels - Thomas was electric in the season opener. He not only lived up to the hype but far surpassed it. On just 10 carries, he rushed for 147 yards and three TDs while adding two catches and 16 yards through the air. Two of those TDs came from 70 and 39 yards out. Jet has established himself as a game-changing back who may not only be the best running back in the Mountain West Conference but one of the best backs in the entire country.
Alex Orji, UNLV Rebels - In Week 0, it was clear that Colandrea was the quarterback that the coaching staff felt comfortable leaning on, especially in obvious passing situations. That's not to say that Orji wasn't good. He went three of three for 37 yards through the air and ran in the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter. Coach Mullen made it clear that he will be using both quarterbacks again this week. It will be interesting to see if Orji can carve out a bigger role, especially if they can build a lead in this one.
Other Ways To Follow
