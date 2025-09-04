How To Watch: Week 2 UCLA Bruins @ UNLV Rebels
Game Preview
The UNLV Rebels are coming off a convincing 38 - 21 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats. The victory raised their record to 2 - 0. They looked much better in Week 1 than they did in Week 0, when they escaped with a victory over the Idaho State Bengals.
In Week 1, quarterback Anthony Colandrea established himself as the starter, with Alex Orji just mixing in situationally when necessary. The passing game took over while Jai'Den Thomas saw just nine carries that he took for 65 yards and a TD. The biggest improvement on offense was the offensive line, which played much better against the Bearkats than they played in the opener. Jaden Bradley has also established himself as the clear WR1 with no one else even coming close so far this season.
The Rebels' defense also played much better in Week 1. Early on, it looked like much of the same, but as the game went on, they cut back on the glaring mistakes, and the defensive line played much better. Defensive back Aamaris Brown has been the star of the show so far on defense, with Marsel McDuffie also living up to his lofty expectations.
The UCLA Bruins are coming off of a dismantling at the hands of the Utah Utes. They lost the game 43 - 10 and couldn't get anything going. They will look to bounce back in Week 2 against a Mountain West Conference opponent, but they haven't shown much that leads us to believe they should be heavy favorites.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins @ UNLV Rebels
When: Saturday, September 6, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: CBSSN
Live Stream: All Streamers That Carry CBS Sports Network
Players to Watch
Jai'Den Thomas, UNLV Rebels - The Rebels are going to ride their star running back against a defense that allowed 286 yards last week. He currently leads the nation with 212 rushing yards and looks set to dominate again this week. After handling just 19 total carries in the first two games of the season, we expect him to come close to matching that total in Week 2. If UNLV is going to win this game, it will be because of Jet.
Nico Iamaleava, UCLA Bruins - People really don't like this kid, and a terrible Week 1 has only thrown gas on the flames for the polarizing quarterback. In his UCLA debut, he completed just 11 of 22 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also ran the ball 13 times for just 47 yards at 3.6 yards per carry. It was ugly for the transfer, and it has only gotten uglier this week with UNLV defensive back Aamaris Brown taking shots at him in a press conference. There is a chance that he's just a terrible quarterback, which doesn't bode well for the Bruins.
Other Ways To Follow
Fubo, Pluto TV, Paramount+
