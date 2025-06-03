How UNLV Star Ricky White III Will Impact Seattle Seahawks Offense & Special Teams
Back in April, wide receiver Ricky White III became the first UNLV Rebels football player drafted since 2010 when the Seattle Seahawks selected him 238th overall in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
We have since heard nothing but positive reports about White III coming out of Seattle. Coaches have raved about his versatility, maturity, and ability both on offense and special teams. His ability to impact the game on both offense and special teams is what made him such a special prospect because he brings so much to the table in both areas.
How Ricky White III Impacts Offense
White III has been a highly productive wide receiver with the Rebels over the past two seasons. In those two years, he totaled 167 receptions for 2,624 yards and 19 TDs. This was enough to earn him First-Team All-Mountain West honors. On the next level, he projects as a slot receiver who has proven to be able to impact the game on all three levels. His ability to beat zone defenses on both short and medium routes, combined with his talent for tracking deep balls over his shoulder, makes him a dangerous weapon. We have also seen him cause problems for opposing defenses when the quarterback can get him the ball in space. While he lacks the strength to break many tackles, he's elusive enough to make defenders miss.
How Ricky White III Impacts Special Teams
You can make a case that White III is one of the best special-teams players in the entire country last year. He earned Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year honors in 2025. Not only can he have an impact as a returner, but he is an elite punt blocker and can serve as a gunner on kickoffs and punts. There isn't an area of the special teams that he isn't a difference maker on. A team can use him to block punts, block field goals, and return kicks and punts. Whether you are trying to make a play or stop your opposition from making a play, White III is the guy you want on your team to make a game-changing play.