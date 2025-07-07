How UNLV Vs. Idaho State Week 0 Reschedule Impacts Both Programs Ahead Of 2025 Season
We have extensively covered the impact that having to reschedule their home opener against the Idaho State Bengals for the 2025 season, originally set for September 13, due to a scheduling conflict with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Super Fight at Allegiant Stadium has had on the UNLV Rebels football team. The game was moved to August 23 at the same venue in Week 0. However, we haven't spoken much about the impact this will have on their opponents, who have handled the whole ordeal admirably.
This is the second game that the Bengals have had to move, but also the much more significant one for them when it comes to scheduling and finances. They also had a schedule change earlier in the offseason when their game at Central Arkansas on September 20 was moved to a future date and replaced with a home game against Lincoln University.
From a scheduling perspective, the Bengals have now moved their camp and it will now start on July 21 instead of the originally planned first week in August. They will also now have an additional bye week on September 13 as well as their already scheduled bye week on October 18.
According to the Idaho State Journal, "ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros confirmed the program will be getting some additional monies because of the changes that they now have to make but that, 'We are working through those costs together. Our colleagues at UNLV have been good partners and these games are important to us, so we all work hard to collaborate when things take inevitable turns.'”
Like with UNLV, the scheduling move has had both its advantages and disadvantages for Idaho State. Time will tell how this plays out for both teams. We still give the advantage in this game to the Rebels, who get to face an easier opponent at home in their opener rather than a potential tough road game under a new regime. However, the additional bye week and whatever extra money they are receiving could benefit the Idaho State football program a bit further down the line.