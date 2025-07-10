Jai'Den Thomas Leads UNLV Candidates To Win 2025 Mountain West Player Of The Year
Last season, the UNLV Rebels football accomplished the impressive feat of having two of the three Mountain West Players of the Year on their team. Linebacker Jackson Woodard was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and Ricky White III was named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Year. It's no wonder that with stars like that, the Rebels found themselves back in the Mountain West Championship Game. However, both Woodard and White III have moved on to the NFL, so new players will have to step up and carry the Rebels in 2025. This is our top UNLV candidate to win each of the three Mountain West Conference Player of the Year awards in 2025.
Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Candidate
RB Jai'den Thomas
We have projected Thomas to be the top running back in the Mountain West Conference this season. He's an explosive young running back with as much talent as any offensive G5 weapon. The speedy back is coming off a strong finish to his 2024 campaign, in which he showed why he is viewed as a top offensive weapon in the conference. The Rebels' offense is going to revolve around their best player this year, and that player is Thomas.
Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Candidate
ILB Marsel McDuffie
McDuffie is the direct replacement to the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. He's going to man the middle of the field and be a leader on this defense. We believe he has the talent to stack up the basic numbers. The production on tackles and run-stopping will be there. If he is also able to display his ability as a playmaker and rack up some sacks, fumbles, and interceptions, then he has a real shot to a candidate for this award.
Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year Candidate
WR DeAngelo Irvin Jr
Irvin is projected to be both the punt returner and kick returner in Vegas this year. He'll be a dangerous threat when he gets the ball in his hands. If he can break a few big runs and take it to the house, then he will have to be considered for this award. If the team also uses him as a gunner and he can rack up some defensive stats as well, then we could see him have a White III-like impact, which got him the award last year.