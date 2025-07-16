Johnathan Baldwin And Jackson Woodard Represent UNLV In 2025 NFL Training Camps
The first NFL Training Camps kicked off on Tuesday July 15 with a handful of teams having their rookies in attendance for the unofficial start of the preseason schedule. One of those teams that began their summer practice sessions off on Tuesday were the Seattle Seahawks. With that, we got our first look at former UNLV Rebels rookie Ricky White III at an NFL Training Camp.
While this is exciting for all the Rebels faithful, there are still two more rookies we are waiting to see take the field in an NFL helmet for the first time. Green Bay Packers defensive back Johnathan Baldwin and Houston Texans linebacker Jackson Woodard are still waiting for their official training camp to start.
Defensive Back Johnathan Baldwin, Green Bay Packers
Friday July 18
You won't have to wait long to see Baldwin take the field in his Green and Yellow helmet. Rookies report to Lambeau Field this upcoming Friday and will be joined by the veterans next week on Tuesday, July 22. He enters camp with a legitimately storyline to follow as well. The Packers are in need of cornerback help after moving on from Jaire Alexander earlier in the offseason. After signing Baldwin as an undrafted free agent, they quickly gave him more guaranteed money than some of their actual draft picks and began transitioning him from safety to corner.
After his rookie camp, we heard rave reviews about the former Rebel coming out of Green Bay. Now there is talk that he will have an opportunity to earn a significant role on the defense as either a nickelback or dimeback to start his rookie season. It's looking like he's more likely to be a key contributor on Week 1 then looking for a new contract elsewhere.
Linebacker Jackson Woodard, Houston Texans
Tuesday July 22
You'll have to wait a bit longer for Woodard to take the field. Rookies don't report early in Houston, so he'll be showing up with the vets next Tuesday. After surprisingly going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, he was quickly scooped up by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. Maybe even more surprisingly, he didn't even make it through rookie camp before being cut in Seattle.
However, he was again quickly picked up by the Texans and is now looking to carve out a role in their LB corps as he hopes to earn a roster spot or at least a spot on their practice squad. Earning a Week 1 roster spot looks to be a much taller task for the former Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year in Houston than it might be for Baldwin and White III on their respective teams.