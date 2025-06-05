JoJo Earle Poised For Breakout Season In UNLV’s Revamped Passing Attack
The UNLV Rebels football team had their first player selected in the NFL Draft when the Seattle Seahawks selected Ricky White III in the seventh round of this year's draft. He was a special player whose production the offense is going to have to find a way to replace in their passing attack. The WR room is wide opened at UNLV and it's not clear who will be the breakout star in the bunch. One player we are targeting as the potential breakout star at this position this year is JoJo Earle.
Earle was a high school star who was recruited by and joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a freshman. He played two seasons at Alabama but had a hard time getting significant playing time on an always-stacked roster. After that, he joined the TCU Horned Frogs but was derailed last season and only managed to play in four games. However, he is a very skilled and polished receiver who will now get a fresh start with a great offensive-minded head coach in Dan Mullen.
He's a sudden route runner with functional athleticism and strong hands. Not only are his hands reliable, he also has a knack for winning contested catches. Especially for a guy who is just 5'10, 176 pounds. His hands along with his body control make him tough to deal with after the pass is thrown for defensive backs. He also has impressive burst and twitch that he can use to out-athlete defenders and create separation in the Mountain West Conference. Combine that with his excellent route-running skills and he could create serious issues for opposing defenses in the middle of the field this season.