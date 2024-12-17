LA Bowl Betting Guide & Predictions: California Vs. UNLV Player Props & Best Bets
With the UNLV Rebels heading to the Art of Sport LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday against the Cal Golden Bears, we are going to take a look at some of the top player props for some of the UNLV stars.
The top two and three of the top four players most likely to score an Anytime TD in this game play for UNLV. Wide Receiver Ricky White III has the shortest odds to find the end zone at (-145). White is the star of this offense and set a new standard for Rebels' wide receivers during his time with the program. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams comes in with the next shortest odds at (-135). He has the wheels and is more than capable of punching the ball into the end zone on his own.
With the fourth-shortest odds is of course running back Jai'Den Thomas who comes in with (-105) odds to score a TD. All of these players are great low-risk bets to throw some money down on before the game kicks off at 9:00 PM EST on December 18.
We like Williams to throw for 175+ passing yards at (-130). This is a mark that he hit in seven of 10 games this season and he should hit it again in this game. 179+ passing yards at (-120) is a solid bet as well. He hit that in six of 10 games. However, if you jump to 200+ yards at (+150) things get murky. That's a total he was only able to hit three times all season.
For White III, we are willing to push the envelope a bit. We'd take him at 90+ receiving yards at (+140). We expect the 1,000-yard receiver to show out in this game and push toward triple digits. He topped 100 yards five times this year and cleared this mark six times.
Thomas came on strong late in the season. Excluding the nightmarish game against Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game, he cleared 100 yards in three of his last four games. That's why we are more than willing to throw some money down at 60+ rushing yards at (-105). This should be a number that he should clear with ease. Especially if UNLV is winning or at least in a tight game as most experts and Vegas are projecting.