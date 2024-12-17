How To Watch California Golden Bears Vs. UNLV Rebels LA Bowl: Odds, Time & Preview
Bowl season is upon us and the UNLV Rebels will take on the California Golden Bears in this year’s Art of Sport LA Bowl. The game will take place on December 18 at 9:00 PM EST in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California. You can find the game on ESPN. For those of you who have cut the cord on cable, you can stream this game live on Fubo TV.
Cal Golden Bears vs. #24 UNLV Rebels
Date: Wednesday, December 18
Time: 6 PM PT // 9 PM PT
Location: SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, California
TV: ESPN, Fubo
Betting Line: Cal -1.5 on FanDuel
This should be a hard-fought matchup with both teams coming off tough losses to playoff teams. Cal fell to SMU in their final game of the season while UNLV was taken down by Boise State. The current line in Las Vegas has the Rebels as just a 1.5-point favorite in what's expected to be a tight game.
Cal will be representing the ACC where they finished in 14th place with a 6-6 record just barely securing bowl eligibility. The Rebels enter bowl season at 10-3 and finished in 2nd place in the Mountain West. This will be another case of a smaller conference team looking to make a statement against a big conference team. That gives this game a different and more important dynamic than most bowl games this season.
Both teams have plenty to prove in this showdown with Cal proving they belong in the ACC after what has to be a disappointing showing for them this year and UNLV falling just short in the Mountain West after a strong season. This should be an exciting game between two evenly matched teams who will be desperate to end their season with a win. Pride is on the line as well as so much more for these two storied programs. Be sure to free your schedule up on Wednesday, December 18 because you aren't going to want to miss this year's LA Bowl.