LA Bowl: Keys To A UNLV Victory Over California
On Wednesday, December 18, the UNLV Rebels will take on the California Golden Bears at SoFi Stadium in the Art of Sport LA Bowl in Inglewood, California. It's a huge matchup for a Mountain West Conference team on the rise trying to take down an ACC team. These are the keys to the game for UNLV if they are going to knock off Cal.
First and foremost, the road to victory will have to start well before the team steps on the field. With Head Coach Barry Odom exiting the program to take a job at Purdue this past weekend, the team will have to refocus and come together to defeat the Golden Bears. They will need to rally around Dan Mullen and overcome the adversity they are facing in the locker room.
The playmakers will have to show out on offense. There are three key players that need to get the job done on offense. It all starts with breakout quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams who can cause all types of problems for the Cal defense with both his arm and legs. When he airs the ball out his main target will be Ricky White III who is in the midst of his second-straight 1,000-yard season for UNLV in 2024. On the ground, they will rely on Jai'Den Thomas. He has gotten better and better as the season has gone on and has become a guy the team can really rely on to handle the bulk of running back work. If those three men make the plays that the UNLV faithful have become accustomed to it could be a long day for Cal.
On defense, their star seniors have to continue to play at a high level. You can make a strong case that the Rebels roster the two best defensive players in the entire Mountain West. Linebacker Jackson Woodward and safety Jalen Catalon have both been incredible this season. Woodward was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Catalon has been named to the Third-Team All-American Team. They are difference-makers on defense and if they make a difference in this game it could result in a victory for UNLV.