LA Bowl: UNLV Vs. California Game Preview, Odds, Picks & Predictions
The Art of Sport LA Bowl is taking place on Wednesday, December 18th at 9:00 PM EST between the UNLV Rebels and the California Golden Bears. We are going to let you know everything that you need to know when it comes to placing wagers on this game and cashing out with some money.
The point spread currently stands with Cal at +1 (-115) and UNLV at -1 (-105). Most experts are predicting that the Rebels will win this game and with just one point separating them here they look like the smart pick. We would suggest placing your bets as soon as possible if you like UNLV here because more wagers could be placed on the Rebels driving up the spread. On the other hand, if you are placing your money on Cal it may be best to wait a bit to see if you can get a few more points as we get closer to kickoff.
The over/under is set at 48 points with both the over and under odds set at (-110). This is one of the lower over/unders of bowl season currently. While we do expect a strong defensive showing, these offenses are capable of putting up points. However, potential big plays on defense and special teams could push this game to the over. UNLV has been particularly strong when it comes to making game-changing plays on special teams led by Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year Ricky White III.
The moneyline is set with Cal at (-108) and UNLV at (-112). With the odds so close here, smart money is on the favorite. It makes more sense to moneyline UNLV than to give up the point being that it doesn't change the odds all that much. Conversely, if you want to bet in favor of Cal then you might as well take the point.