Linebacker Marsel McDuffie Named UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player Of The Week In Week 7
To say that the UNLV Rebels didn't play well on defense in Week 7 would be an understatement. They gave up 48 points to the Air Force Falcons, and they struggled mightily to get any stops. This was a huge step back from the previous week against the Wyoming Cowboys. This week, there weren't even a bunch of big plays like we had been seeing in the rest of the games this season to make up for the lack of consistency. Nevertheless, there was still one star player who stood out above the rest, and it's a player who shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Without question, in a game in which the Rebels struggled on defense, linebacker Marsel McDuffie was their best player on that side of the ball. McDuffie is our UNLV Rebels On SI Defensive Player of the Week.
In a game that the Rebels desperately needed a big play on defense to get things back on track, McDuffie got the only one, but it was a huge one. Just seconds into the second half, with the Rebels trailing 21 - 13, the Falcons fumbled the ball, and McDuffie recovered the fumble in the red zone. The recovery led to an immediate 16-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Jaden Bradley to tight end Var'Keyes Gumms to cut the lead to just one point. McDuffie also racked up an impressive 12 tackles in this game (three solo). There is no doubt that he was the Rebels most important defensive player in this game.
Others Earning Consideration
DB Andrew Powdrell
Powdrell came out of nowhere this week to lead the Rebels with 13 tackles, with six of them being solo, which was also a team high. He also has 0.5 tackles for a loss in a game that only featured 1.0 tackle for loss.
S Jake Pope
Pope has been one of the most consistent tacklers for UNLV this season. That continued in Week 7, when he racked up 11 carries with five of them being solo. He was one of four Rebels to pile up double-digit tackles in this game.
S Jaheem Joseph
We just mentioned that four Rebels made double-digit tackles in this game. The fourth man was Joseph. He made 10 tackles in this game, with three of them being solo. In a game that didn't feature a lot of highlights for the defense, Joseph deserves mention as he continues to ascend in this defense after a slow start.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News