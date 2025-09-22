Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Head Coach Chuck Martin Laments Loss To UNLV Rebels: "This One Hurts Bad"
After a big game, especially a win, we often look to what the UNLV Rebels players and coaches have to say about the team. Sometimes you can learn a lot more about your own team by listening to what your opponent has to say about you after a game. The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks lost a heartbreaker to the Rebels in Week 4 by a score of 41 - 38. After the game, we heard from RedHawks head coach Chuck Martin and star linebacker Corban Hondru, who had an interception for a touchdown in the game.
Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Head Coach Chuck Martin On A Tough Loss To The UNLV Rebels In Week 4
"This one hurts bad. We did a lot of good things," Martin said. "They're a good football team; we jumped on them and got them back on their heels…we had them on the ropes…
We had a chance to beat a really good football team. We did enough good things to do it, and then we did enough bad things that negated our good things. That's where we're at; we've got to keep plugging away. A lot of positives today, which makes it way more frustrating."
Martin On Not Making The Most Of Their Opportunities Against UNLV
"A lot of opportunities to get off the field… We're not close to our ability yet. We're better than we were three weeks ago…but we've got to be way better on third down...
I said, 'This could have been our springboard to really get us going."
Martin On Keith Reynolds' Kick Return Touchdown Against The Rebels
"Why couldn't we have a good kickoff? I didn't think we were going to house it…let's go block these guys and get Keith a crease. I just wanted to get him a good return.
Explosive…he had a huge seam. Keith was great: He's fast, so when he got the seam, he busted one…but we blocked…that was about as clean as [you'll see].""Why couldn't we have a good kickoff?.. didn't think we were going to house it…let's go block these guys and get Keith a crease. I just wanted to get him a good return."
RedHawks' Linebacker Corban Hondru On The Team's Slow Start The Second Half In Week 4
"We came out hot in the first half. We wanted to come out with a chip on our shoulder and just attack from the get go– play north and south.
In the second half, I don't know if we came out a little bit content or what it was…we played on our heels a little bit."
Hondru On His Pick-Six Of UNLV Quarterback Anthony Colandrea
"(Adam Trick) got his hands up, jumped up, tipped it up to me, and that was honestly one of the easiest interceptions I've had in my career here."
