Mountain West Conference Agrees To New Media Rights Partnerships

The Mountain West Conference has announced a new media rights package that will feature the media outlets of CBS Sports, FOX Sports, The CW Network, and Kiswe. These agreements with CBS Sports, FOX Sports, and Kiswe last for six years from the 2026 - 2027 season through the 2031 - 2032 season. The agreement with the CW Network will last for one fewer year through the 2030 - 2031 season.

The goal of these agreements is to "provide extensive visibility and coverage across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms for Mountain West Football and Men's and Women's Basketball, along with a broad array of Olympic Sports."

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez On The New Partnerships

"The partnerships with CBS Sports, FOX Sports, The CW Network, and Kiswe represent the broadest media distribution plan in the Conference's history, delivering unprecedented national linear visibility coupled with a creative and comprehensive digital presence," said Nevarez. "Aligning with three nationally recognized broadcast media partners and marquee streaming platforms powered by Kiswe's expertise ensures that our student‑athletes showcase their athletic excellence, academic achievements, personal stories, and the pride they bring to their universities."

CBS Sports Executive Vice President of Programming Dan Weinberg On The Partnership

"The Mountain West has been a valued partner for more than two decades, and we're proud that CBS Sports will continue to showcase the conference's marquee games across our platforms, including the MW Basketball Championships. This new agreement further elevates our multiplatform college football portfolio and adds even more depth to our robust college basketball lineup."

FOX Sports Executive Vice President Jordan Bazant On The Partnership

"The Mountain West remains a mainstay of FOX Sports' extensive college sports portfolio, and we are thrilled to highlight the conference's stellar competition, passionate fan bases, and talented student-athletes. Highlighted by the Mountain West football championship on FOX, we're excited to continue elevating the conference on the biggest stages in sports."

The CW Network Senior Vice President of Sports Mike Perman On The Partnership

"The addition of the Mountain West to the CW Sports lineup strengthens our position as a top destination for premier college sports. We are excited to partner with the conference and bring these universities into homes across the country every week, combining our maximum national reach with our local affiliate impact to showcase these athletic programs and their student-athletes."

More UNLV Rebels On SI News