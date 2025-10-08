Mountain West Connection Spotlights UNLV Rebels' Mumu Bin-Wahad On Week 6 Mountain West Transfer Portal Team
When Dan Mullen took over as the head coach for the UNLV Rebels, he hit the transfer portal hard and loaded the team up with high-end talent. One of the players he added was cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad. After an impressive performance in the Rebels' Week 6 win over the Wyoming Cowboys, in which he made seven tackles and both forced and recovered a fumble, Mountain West Connection highlighted him on their Week 6 Mountain West Transfer Portal Team.
Mountain West Connection On UNLV Rebels Transfer Cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad
"While stats are hard to come by at the JUCO level, it’s evident that Bin-Wahad was excellent at his new home. He was credited with 25 tackles and a pick six across six games, earning him official offers from Temple, North Texas, and Memphis. Ultimately, though, he would be courted by Dan Mullen to join him in Las Vegas, and the offer was too good to pass up.
One of fifty new faces to join UNLV for 2025, Bin-Wahad was still a name that players and media raved about during the preseason. His experience and leadership were invaluable to a team with no built-in chemistry, and it also helps that he has all of that under his belt as a sophomore. It took some time for him to break into the rotation, but against Wyoming, Bin-Wahad had himself a hail of a night (pun completely intended). He notched seven tackles, tying a career high, and forced his first career fumble, which he recovered. The Rebels strolled to a 31-17 victory, pushing their record to 5-0 on the year. There’s a wealth of transfer talent that Coach Mullen brought in to his secondary, some of whom have already gotten the spotlight (see Week 0 for Aamaris Brown’s story, Week 4 for Jaheem Joseph’s), but none may be more impactful down the stretch of their playoff push as Mumu is. As a feisty, dependable corner that’s as physical as he is quick, he’ll continue to work himself into the heart of UNLV and Mountain West fans everywhere."
It's great to see a student-athlete who came over from JUCO get spotlighted for their outstanding play. He had a great game in Week 6, and we hope to see him continue his strong play moving forward. The Rebels are going to need him, along with everybody else, if they are going to earn a College Football Playoff bid this season.
