Mountain West Football Preview: Week 11
The UNLV Rebels will go on the road this week and try to get back on track in a Mountain West Conference showdown against the Colorado State Rams. It's a huge game for both teams and for the Mountain West standings. However, it's far from the only game being played in the Mountain West this weekend. This is a preview of all the action around the Mountain West in Week 11.
Air Force Falcons @ San Jose State Spartans
Saturday, November 8, 6:00 PM EST on FS1
The Spartans are currently sitting at 2 - 2 in the Mountain West and are coming off a huge win over the Rainbow Warriors. They will look to continue that momentum when they host Air Force. While the Falcons are just 1 - 4 in conference play and 2 - 6 overall, they will not be an easy victory. Their last three losses have been by a combined nine points. They have an extremely potent offense, but their defense has been bad, and they've struggled mightily to close out games. San Jose State should win this one at home; however, they need to be prepared for a battle.
Nevada Wolf Pack @ Utah State Aggies
Saturday, November 8, 7:30 PM EST on CBSSN
Nevada is once again horrible this season. Currently, they are sitting in dead last place in the Mountain West with a 0 - 4 record. This should be an easy win for the Aggies, who are 2 - 2 in conference play. The Wolf Pack has essentially become a bye week for Mountain West teams, and the best they can hope for is some sort of moral victory if they don't get destroyed. Utah State should win this game going away.
San Diego State Aztecs @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
Saturday, November 8, 11:00 PM EST on Mountain West Network
The Aztecs are sitting at the top of the Mountain West. They are 4 - 0 in the conference and 7 - 1 overall. This could be a good test for them on the road against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii can be a tough place to play, and they are in a tie for third place in the Mountain West with a 3 - 2 record. Of all the Mountain West games this weekend, this one will have the biggest impact on the conference standings.
