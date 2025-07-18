Mountain West Media Days: UNLV's SEC Roots Shine Through Dan Mullen And Jake Pope
The Mountain West Conference Media Days took place this week, and the UNLV Rebels were represented by head coach Dan Mullen and defensive back Jake Pope at the annual event. There is one thing these two Rebels have in common. Deep ties to the SEC. Mullen was most recently a head coach for the Florida Gators and Pope has played for both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. While speaking to the media, both the head coach and the student-athlete spoke about their time in the SEC and how its shaped them into who they are today at UNLV.
Pope spoke about how playing in the SEC taught him to be a pro and a winner:
“It’s what we want here under coach Mullen — that SEC mentality with the same goals,” Pope said. “There’s only one way you can do it — have a good culture in the locker room and work hard every day. No individuals. I think we’re going to have an SEC-type team in the Mountain West. I learned (in the SEC) how to do things, how to be a pro, no clowning, be serious about your work. I want to do the same here. We have an opportunity to make history in Las Vegas, to win the Mountain West and make the College Football Playoff for the first time. Make history for the city and all the fans supporting us.”
Mullen echoed a similar sentiment:
“All I have known for 20 years has been (the SEC). So now I look at the (Mountain West) and have that same (mentality) of building a program and going and competing in (the College Football Playoff).
The head coach also spoke about having three byes after a scheduling conflict with the Canelo Alvarez and Bud Crawford match at Allegiant Stadium led to changes:
“I don’t know if I’ve had three byes before. But we’ve had some long seasons. I’ve played Week Zero before. When there was a chance this might happen, we discussed it and had a plan for whenever the game might be. When you have bye weeks, it’s about what the team needs and where you are during a season. Make sure guys are both fresh physically and mentally. It’s an exciting time for us. Kind of wakes you up out of the summer when you have media days. We’re back at it in six days and have a lot of grind and work to do.”