Mountain West Preview: Bowl Game Edition

A preview of all the bowl games featuring Mountain West teams.
Mark Morales-Smith
Dec 2, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Mountain West conference logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Mountain West conference logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The UNLV Rebels are going to their third consecutive bowl game this year against the Ohio Bobcats in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, December 23. However, this season, the Mountain West Conference is sending six other teams to a bowl game as well. This is a preview of all of the bowl matchups for all the other teams in the Mountain West.

Bucked Up LA Bowl

Boise State Broncos vs Washington Huskies

Saturday, December 13 @ 8:00 PM EST on ABC

After winning the Mountain West Championship, the Broncos get the best possible bowl game for a Mountain West team outside of a playoff birth. Boise State is currently at 9 - 4, and the Huskies are sitting at 8 - 4 in what should be a great game.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Utah State Aggies vs Washington State Cougars

Monday, December 22 @ 2:00 PM EST on ESPN

In a battle of two 6 - 6 teams, the Aggies will have a tough matchup against the Cougars in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. They will need a big game from Bryson Barnes if they are going to pull off this win.

Sheraton Hawaiʻi Bowl

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors vs California Golden Bears

Wednesday, December 24 @ 8:00 PM EST on ESPN

The Rainbow Warriors draw the team that UNLV beat last year in the LA Bowl. This is a game that 8 - 4 Hawai'i should be able to win over a 7 - 5 Cal team in their home state of Hawaii in Honolulu.

Rate Bowl

New Mexico Lobos vs Minnesota Golden Gophers

Friday, December 26 @ 4:30 PM EST on ESPN

The Lobos had a great season, finishing 9 - 3, but they will still likely be underdogs against the 7 - 5 Golden Gophers in the Rate Bowl. We expect this to be a fun game between two strong teams.

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Fresno State Bulldogs vs Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Saturday, December 27 @ 4:30 PM EST on The CW Network

The RedHawks are a team that UNLV saw up close and personal this season when they knocked them off in non-conference play. They will not be a pushover against Fresno State in a game that could go either way. The Bulldogs enter this game at 8 - 4 while the RedHawks are 7 - 6.

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

San Diego State Aztecs vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday, December 27 @ 5:45 PM EST on ESPN

This is an extremely intriguing game. The No. 25-ranked Mean Green are 11 - 2 and will be heavy favorites in this game. However, the Aztecs are 9 - 3 and finished tied for the top spot in the Mountain West. They will look to represent the conference against a tough opponent from the American Conference.

