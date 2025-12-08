The UNLV Rebels are going to their third consecutive bowl game this year against the Ohio Bobcats in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, December 23. However, this season, the Mountain West Conference is sending six other teams to a bowl game as well. This is a preview of all of the bowl matchups for all the other teams in the Mountain West.



Mountain West Preview: Bowl Game Edition



Bucked Up LA Bowl



Boise State Broncos vs Washington Huskies



Saturday, December 13 @ 8:00 PM EST on ABC



After winning the Mountain West Championship, the Broncos get the best possible bowl game for a Mountain West team outside of a playoff birth. Boise State is currently at 9 - 4, and the Huskies are sitting at 8 - 4 in what should be a great game.



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl



Utah State Aggies vs Washington State Cougars



Monday, December 22 @ 2:00 PM EST on ESPN



In a battle of two 6 - 6 teams, the Aggies will have a tough matchup against the Cougars in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. They will need a big game from Bryson Barnes if they are going to pull off this win.



Sheraton Hawaiʻi Bowl



Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors vs California Golden Bears



Wednesday, December 24 @ 8:00 PM EST on ESPN



The Rainbow Warriors draw the team that UNLV beat last year in the LA Bowl. This is a game that 8 - 4 Hawai'i should be able to win over a 7 - 5 Cal team in their home state of Hawaii in Honolulu.



Rate Bowl



New Mexico Lobos vs Minnesota Golden Gophers



Friday, December 26 @ 4:30 PM EST on ESPN



The Lobos had a great season, finishing 9 - 3, but they will still likely be underdogs against the 7 - 5 Golden Gophers in the Rate Bowl. We expect this to be a fun game between two strong teams.



Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl



Fresno State Bulldogs vs Miami (Ohio) RedHawks



Saturday, December 27 @ 4:30 PM EST on The CW Network



The RedHawks are a team that UNLV saw up close and personal this season when they knocked them off in non-conference play. They will not be a pushover against Fresno State in a game that could go either way. The Bulldogs enter this game at 8 - 4 while the RedHawks are 7 - 6.



Isleta New Mexico Bowl



San Diego State Aztecs vs North Texas Mean Green



Saturday, December 27 @ 5:45 PM EST on ESPN



This is an extremely intriguing game. The No. 25-ranked Mean Green are 11 - 2 and will be heavy favorites in this game. However, the Aztecs are 9 - 3 and finished tied for the top spot in the Mountain West. They will look to represent the conference against a tough opponent from the American Conference.

