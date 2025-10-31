Mountain West Preview: Week 10
The UNLV Rebels are back in action this week against the New Mexico Lobos, but there is also plenty of other action this weekend around the Mountain West Conference. Let's take a look at all the games being played this week around the Mountain West in our Mountain West preview.
Army Black Knights @ Air Force Falcons
Saturday, November 1, 12 PM EST On CBS / Paramount+
The Falcons have been one-sided to the extreme. Their offense is absolutely electric, but their defense is horrific. Because of that, any of their games could go either way. However, almost all of them have ended up being one-score shootouts. This should be an exciting game to watch between two rivals. With that said, it won't likely have much of an impact on the Mountain West because Air Force is just 1 - 4 in conference play.
Fresno State Bulldogs @ Boise State Broncos
Saturday, November 1, 3:30 PM EST On FS1
The Broncos are sitting at the top of the Mountain West Conference at 4 - 0, and they simply don't lose at home on their blue turf. Fresno State has been inconsistent, and they are now on a two-game losing streak. They are currently 2 - 2 in conference play. While a win here would be huge for the Bulldogs, it's hard to imagine a scenario where they get that done on the road in Boise.
Wyoming Cowboys @ San Diego State Aztecs
Saturday, November 1, 7 PM EST On CBSSN
The Cowboys have a tough defense, but they struggle mightily on offense. They are another middle-of-the-pack team in the Mountain West, sitting at 2 - 2. The Aztecs have been a standout team in the conference, sitting undefeated at 3 - 0. They have far exceeded expectations, and we'd expect them to win this game handily on their home field.
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ San Jose State Spartans
Saturday, November 1, 10:30 PM EST On CBSSN
Hawaii has been playing well, winning three in a row and five of their last six. Currently, they are 3 - 1 in conference play and a real threat to make the Mountain West Championship game. On the other side of the spectrum, the Spartans have been a huge disappointment this season. They have lost their last two games and are just 1 - 2 in the Mountain West. This is a game that they desperately need to win at home.
