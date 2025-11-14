Mountain West Preview: Week 12
The UNLV Rebels football team will host the Utah State Aggies this week. Both teams are coming off blowout wins over inferior teams. UNLV destroyed the Colorado State Rams, while the Aggies crushed the Nevada Wolf Pack. This week, the Rebels and Aggies will clash in a battle of two teams that are currently 3 - 2 in the Mountain West Conference. However, there is plenty of other action going on in the Mountain West this week. This is a preview of all the action around the Mountain West in Week 12.
Air Force Falcons @ UConn Huskies
Saturday, November 15, at 12:00 PM EST on CBSSN
The Falcons are the only Mountain West team playing a non-conference team this week. They are currently 2 - 4 in the conference and 3 - 6 overall. The Huskies are 7 - 3 on the season. The story of Air Force's season is that their offense has been great, the defense has been terrible, and they continuously lose close games in the fourth quarter. We'd expect them to lose a close game again this week.
Colorado State Rams @ New Mexico Lobos
Saturday, November 15, at 3:00 PM EST
This is a game that the Lobos should win with ease. The Rams looked checked out last week when they got blown out by the Rebels. Their offense could only manage to post 10 points against a struggling UNLV defense. With a 1 - 4 record in the Mountain West, they are a non-factor. However, the Lobos are very much in the mix at 3 - 2.
San Jose State Spartans @ Nevada Wolf Pack
Saturday, November 15, at 3:30 PM EST on CBSSN
The Wolf Pack are a non-competitive team. They are 0 - 5 in the conference and essentially serve as an extra bye week for Mountain West teams. Nevada will lose this week like they always do. San Jose State is sitting at 2 - 3 in the Mountain West. Assuming they are 3 - 3 after this week, they will cling to very slim hopes of competing in the conference.
Boise State Broncos @ San Diego State Aztecs
Saturday, November 15, at 10:30 PM EST on CBSSN
This is the game of the week in the Mountain West between the two teams tied in first place in the conference at 4 - 1. The stakes are massive in this game. Whoever wins this game will essentially punch their ticket to the Mountain West Championship game, and the loser will fall back to the pack. We will go with the home team in this game and pick San Diego State to win this one.
Wyoming Cowboys @ Fresno State Bulldogs
Saturday, November 15, at 10:30 PM EST on FS1
The Cowboys have a tough defense, but their offense is awful. They are 2 - 3 in the conference. Fresno State is currently 3 - 2 in the Mountain West. This is a must-win game for the Bulldogs, who will stay in the mix if they win this game. We would expect they do win this game. It would be much tougher if the game were in Laramie.
