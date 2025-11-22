Mountain West Preview: Week 13
The UNLV Rebels football team has a huge game against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Friday night. Both teams are sitting at 4 - 2 in the Mountain West and are in a five-way tie for second place. A loss would eliminate either team from contention for a Mountain West Championship this season. However, this is far from the only game being played in the conference this week. This is a preview of all the games around the Mountain West this weekend.
Nevada Wolf Pack @ Wyoming Cowboys
Saturday, November 22, at 2:00 PM EST
Nevada is coming off their first win in Mountain West play this season. In Week 12, they blew out the San Jose Spartans. Wyoming has lost two in a row and is now 2 - 4 in the conference. This game won't have any relevance on the Mountain West standings, but we'd be shocked if the Cowboys don't win this one in Laramie.
New Mexico Lobos @ Air Force Falcons
Saturday, November 22, at 7:00 PM EST on CBSSN
The Lobos are one of the teams tied for second place in the conference at 4 - 2. They have now won four in a row, including a win on the road against UNLV. Air Force is a dangerous team with a great offense and terrible defense. The story of their season has been their inability to close out close games. At 2 - 4, they are no longer a factor in the Mountain West standings. The Lobos should win this game on the road, but the Falcons aren't an easy win.
Colorado State Rams @ Boise State Broncos
Saturday, November 22, at 7:00 PM EST on FS1
The Broncos lost their quarterback and have now lost two in a row, but are still 4 - 2 in the Mountain West. Even without their quarterback, this game should be a layup against the hapless Rams, who are just 1 - 5 in Mountain West play.
Utah State Aggies @ Fresno State Bulldogs
Saturday, November 22, at 10:30 PM EST on CBSSN
The Aggies lost in double overtime last week to UNLV, which knocked them out of contention for a Mountain West Championship. They are now 3 - 3 in conference play and will be a tough task for anyone to knock off. Fresno State is 4 - 2 and in the mix to play in the title game. While the Bulldogs should win this game at home, we are picking the Aggies for the upset in this one.
San Jose State Spartans @ San Diego State Aztecs
Saturday, November 22, at 10:30 PM EST on FS1
After watching San Jose State get blown out by Nevada last week, it's hard to imagine them being competitive against the first-place Aztecs. However, if the 5 - 1 Aztecs were to get knocked off, it would send the Mountain West into chaos for Week 14.
