Mountain West Preview: Week 14
The UNLV Rebels football team will go on the road to Reno in Week 14 to take on their rivals, the Nevada Wolf Pack, in a must-win game for the Fremont Cannon. UNLV will look to earn themselves a spot in the Mountain West Championship game this weekend; however, there are a lot of other teams who could also impact their ability to do so. The simplest way for the Rebels to get into the Championship game is for them to win, the Utah State Aggies to knock off the Boise State Broncos, and the San Diego State Aztecs to beat the New Mexico Lobos. We will get into all of this and more in our Mountain West preview.
Mountain West Preview: Week 14
Air Force Falcons @ Colorado State Rams
Friday, November 28 @ 3:00 PM EST On FS1
This game will have no impact on the Mountain West standings, and neither team has a chance of being bowl-eligible. The Falcons are 2 - 5 in conference play, and the Rams are 1 - 6. We would expect Air Force to win this game handily and mercifully end Colorado State's disastrous season.
San Diego State Aztecs @ New Mexico Lobos
Friday, November 28, @ 3:30 PM EST On CBSSN
This is a huge game, and the Rebels need the Lobos to lose it. Although an Aztecs loss would not eliminate them. The 6 - 1 Aztecs will look to end the championship game dreams of the 5 - 2 Lobos in this game. Both teams will be invited to a bowl game, and both are in the mix to play in the Mountain West Championship.
Boise State Broncos @ Utah State Aggies
Friday, November 28, @ 4:00 PM On CBS
This game, being on Friday, will allow the Rebels to have a good idea of what their fate might be when they play on Saturday. Things could get crazy if New Mexico wins; however, if the Aztecs win, the Rebels just need Utah State to win this game, then they are in a win-and-in situation. Boise State is 5 - 2, and Utah State is 4 - 3 in conference play. Both teams are bowl eligible.
Fresno State Bulldogs @ San Jose State Spartans
Saturday, November 29, @ 10:30 PM On FS1
This is another game that won't impact the Mountain West standings. The Bulldogs should make easy work of the Spartans. Fresno State has already earned a spot in a bowl game, while San Jose has been long eliminated from contention.
Wyoming Cowboys @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
Saturday, November 29, @ 11:00 PM EST
At least the Cowboys will get to start their vacation early in Hawai'i. They are nowhere near bowl eligible and will probably get beaten down by an angry Rainbow Warriors team who will be back at home after a crushing loss last week to the Rebels. Hawai'i will get a bowl game invite.
More UNLV Rebels On SI News