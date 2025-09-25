Mountain West Preview: Week 5
The UNLV Rebels are on a bye this week, but there will still be plenty of action around the Mountain West Conference to watch. This is every game that features a Mountain West team in Week 5.
Utah State Aggies @ Vanderbilt Commodores
Saturday, September 27, 12:45 PM EST on SEC Network
While a win in this game would be massive for the Aggies, it is very unlikely they go on the road and knock off the No. 18-ranked Commodores in this one. It's probably going to be a long day for Utah State, who are listed as more than three touchdown underdogs in this game across the board. However, a win would be huge for both the team and the Mountain West.
San Diego State Aztecs @ Northern Illinois Huskies
Saturday, September 27, 3:30 PM EST on ESPN+
After just destroying the Cal Golden Bears last week by a score of 34 - 0, the Aztecs have to be considered the favorites to win this one against the Huskies. It will be interesting to see how the team responds to such a big and shocking win.
New Mexico State Aggies @ New Mexico Lobos
Saturday, September 27, 4:00 PM EST
This is a game that the Lobos should win comfortably. A loss in this game at home against their in-state rivals would be disastrous for New Mexico. This is the only game that won't be aired nationally, which should tell you what is expected from this game.
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ Air Force Falcons
Saturday, September 27, 4:10 PM EST on FS1
We are expecting Air Force to win this game. The Rainbow Warriors continue to disappoint anytime anyone expects anything out of them. It may be a bad idea to write them off; nevertheless, we are writing them off.
Washington State Cougars @ Colorado State Rams
Saturday, September 27, 7:30 PM EST on CBSSN
Colorado State is coming off a disappointing home loss to UTSA. They usually have a significant home-field advantage, but this week they will be looking to avoid losing two games in a row on their home turf. A loss here would drop them to 1 - 3 and essentially sink their season.
San Jose State Spartans @ Stanford Cardinal
Saturday, September 27, 7:30 PM EST on ACCN
Stanford is the favorite in this game, but while the Spartans have not yet lived up to expectations this season, Stanford has been wildly disappointing. This should be a tough game for San Jose State, but we wouldn't be shocked if they end up pulling off the upset.
App State Mountaineers @ Boise State Broncos
Saturday, September 27, 7:30 PM EST on FS1
While their defense hasn't looked strong, the Broncos' offense has bounced back since taking that Week 1 beatdown at the hands of the USF Bulls. This is a game that they should win before hitting the road to take on Notre Dame next week.
