Mountain West Preview: Week 6
The UNLV Rebels are kicking off their Mountain West Conference schedule this week, but there is a lot more action going on around the Mountain West as well. There will be two Mountain West games on Friday and three other games being played on Saturday. Here is a look at all the other games around the Mountain West this week.
New Mexico Lobos @ San Jose State Spartans
Friday, October 3, 10 PM EST On FS1
The Spartans are favored to win this game at home, but we would put our money on the Lobos. They have looked much better so far this season. Not only have they looked good this season at 3 - 1 with a big win over UCLA, and their only loss coming against Michigan, but the Spartans have looked terrible at 1 - 3. It would be a surprise to us if New Mexico dropped this game based on what we've seen so far this season.
Colorado State Rams @ San Diego State Aztecs
Friday, October 3, 10:30 PM EST On CBSSN
The Rams are another team that has had a disappointing start to their season. They are 1 - 3 and have a tall task ahead of them this week on the road against the Aztecs. San Diego State is currently sitting at 3 - 1 and has a huge win over the Cal Golden Bears in a 34 - 0 blowout. They should make easy work of a struggling Colorado State team on their home field on Friday night.
Air Force Falcons @ Navy Midshipmen
Saturday, October 4, 12 PM EST On CBS
This game could get ugly, but it is actually quite meaningful for the Rebels. If the 1 - 3 Falcons can somehow knock off the undefeated Midshipmen, it could knock one of UNLV's key G6 College Football Playoff contenders right out of contention. Navy is vying for the same spot at the Rebels, and this loss would not only crush them, but also give a Mountain West foe a big win.
Boise State Broncos @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Saturday, October 4, 3:30 PM EST On NBC
This is a huge game for the Mountain West. Notre Dame are the heavy favorites, but there is a real chance that the Broncos' loss in Week 1 to USF has been a bit overblown and Notre Dame just isn't all that great. This game will give the Broncos a chance to redeem themselves in a major way. If they can win this game, it would be great for the Rebels because it would give them a more credible opponent on their schedule.
Nevada Wolf Pack @ Fresno State Bulldogs
Saturday, October 4, 10:30 PM EST On CBSSN
Nevada is terrible and currently sitting at 1 - 3. They will be floundering at the bottom of the Mountain West again this season and have little to no shot to knock off the 4 - 1 Bulldogs on the road this week. This one should be a laugher, as most of the Wolf Pack's games will be again this season.
