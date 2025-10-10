Mountain West Preview: Week 7
The UNLV Rebels are in action this weekend against the Air Force Falcons in a Mountain West Conference showdown. However, they are not the only team in action in the Mountain West this week. Mountain West play is in full swing this weekend, with every Mountain West team in action, facing off with another Mountain West opponent. These are all the other games being played this week around the Mountain West.
Fresno State Bulldogs @ Colorado State Rams
Friday, October 10, 9:00 PM EST On CBSSN
The Bulldogs have been impressive this season and are currently sitting at 5 - 1. They are the only five-win team in the Mountain West other than the undefeated 5 - 0 Rebels. Conversely, the Rams have been abysmal this season. Colorado State was a darkhorse candidate to win the Mountain West this season, and instead is just 1 - 4 this season with a loss in their only Mountain West game. We'd expect Fresno State to go on the road and handle business in this one.
San Jose State Spartans @ Wyoming Cowboys
Saturday, October 11, 7:00 PM EST On CBSSN
At 2 - 3, the Spartans have been disappointing this season. However, they did come away last week with a big Mountain West win over the Lobos. There is a chance that the win will get them back on track after their 1 - 3 start. Winning in Wyoming won't be an easy task. We saw just how rough those elements can be up in Laramie, Wyoming, last week. The Cowboys have a tough defense that will make them tough to beat in any home game.
New Mexico Lobos @ Boise State Broncos
Saturday, October 11, 9:45 PM EST On FS1
The Lobos have a tall task to try to go into Boise and knock off the Broncos on the Smurf Turf. This is a game that Boise State should win going away. It would be shocking if the Lobos' defense is able to slow down the Broncos' offense at all on Saturday night.
San Diego State Aztecs @ Nevada Wolf Pack
Saturday, October 11, 10:30 PM EST On CBSSN
The Wolf Pack are terrible. It doesn't matter where or who they play; they will be the underdogs in most, if not all, Mountain West games this season. They will almost certainly catch another beatdown on their own home field by the 4 - 1 Aztecs. The Aztecs are a good team, and Nevada is awful.
Utah State Aggies @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
Saturday, October 11, 11:59 PM EST
This could be the best game of the weekend in the Mountain West. We would expect the Aggies to pull this game out, but it's not always easy to win in Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors have been a bit unpredictable this season. If you're up late on Saturday, and have access to watch this game, it should be worth checking out.
