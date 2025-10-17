Mountain West Preview: Week 8
The undefeated UNLV Rebels have a massive Mountain West Conference matchup against the Boise State Broncos this week. It's the biggest game we will see all season in the Mountain West. However, there is plenty of other action going on around the league. There will be eight other Mountain West teams playing this week in four games. This is what to watch for around the Mountain West this weekend.
San Jose State Spartans @ Utah State Aggies
Friday, October 17, 9:00 PM EST, On CBSSN
Both of these teams enter this game having split their two Mountain West matchups. Neither team has shown much consistency this season, but the Aggies are the favorites to win this game on their home field. The Spartans were a dark-horse favorite to win the conference this season, but have been a massive disappointment. We are expecting the Aggies to be able to win this game because of their home-field advantage.
Wyoming Cowboys @ Air Force Falcons
Saturday, October 18, 3:30 PM EST, On CBSSN
This is a classic matchup of a tough defense going up against a high-powered offense. This game could legitimately go either way. So far this season, the Falcons' offense can not be stopped, but their defense can't stop anybody else. They have consistently found heartbreaking ways to lose week after week in the final minutes of games. Air Force is 1 - 5 this year and 0 - 4 in Mountain West play. We are picking the Cowboys to find a way to pull off a dramatic win this week and once again break the Falcons' hearts.
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ Colorado State Rams
Saturday, October 18, 7:00 PM EST
These have been two weird teams this season, but Hawai'i has been better. However, the Rams pulled off a huge win over Fresno State last week that they hope will help turn their disappointing season around. Colorado State is a tough team at home, and we are giving them a slight edge in this game. However, it wouldn't surprise us at all if the Rainbow Warriors went on the road and pulled this one off.
Nevada Wolf Pack @ New Mexico Lobos
Saturday, October 18, 9:45 PM EST On FS1
The Wolf Pack is terrible, and the Lobos are going to blow them out. This will likely end up being a three-score game. Nevada is the worst team in the Mountain West and we do not expect them to be at all competitive on the road in New Mexico.
