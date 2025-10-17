UNLV Rebels

Mountain West Preview: Week 8

A preview of all the games around the Mountain West Conference in Week 8.

Mark Morales-Smith

The Mountain West conference logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The undefeated UNLV Rebels have a massive Mountain West Conference matchup against the Boise State Broncos this week. It's the biggest game we will see all season in the Mountain West. However, there is plenty of other action going on around the league. There will be eight other Mountain West teams playing this week in four games. This is what to watch for around the Mountain West this weekend.

Mountain West Preview

San Jose State Spartans @ Utah State Aggies

Friday, October 17, 9:00 PM EST, On CBSSN

Both of these teams enter this game having split their two Mountain West matchups. Neither team has shown much consistency this season, but the Aggies are the favorites to win this game on their home field. The Spartans were a dark-horse favorite to win the conference this season, but have been a massive disappointment. We are expecting the Aggies to be able to win this game because of their home-field advantage.

Wyoming Cowboys @ Air Force Falcons

Saturday, October 18, 3:30 PM EST, On CBSSN

This is a classic matchup of a tough defense going up against a high-powered offense. This game could legitimately go either way. So far this season, the Falcons' offense can not be stopped, but their defense can't stop anybody else. They have consistently found heartbreaking ways to lose week after week in the final minutes of games. Air Force is 1 - 5 this year and 0 - 4 in Mountain West play. We are picking the Cowboys to find a way to pull off a dramatic win this week and once again break the Falcons' hearts.

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ Colorado State Rams

Saturday, October 18, 7:00 PM EST

These have been two weird teams this season, but Hawai'i has been better. However, the Rams pulled off a huge win over Fresno State last week that they hope will help turn their disappointing season around. Colorado State is a tough team at home, and we are giving them a slight edge in this game. However, it wouldn't surprise us at all if the Rainbow Warriors went on the road and pulled this one off.

Nevada Wolf Pack @ New Mexico Lobos

Saturday, October 18, 9:45 PM EST On FS1

The Wolf Pack is terrible, and the Lobos are going to blow them out. This will likely end up being a three-score game. Nevada is the worst team in the Mountain West and we do not expect them to be at all competitive on the road in New Mexico.

