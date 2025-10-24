Mountain West Preview: Week 9
The UNLV Rebels are on their third and final bye week of the season, but there is still plenty of action this week around the Mountain West Conference. While the Rebels look to fix their issues that led to their first loss of the season against the Boise State Broncos in Week 8, these are the teams that will be on the field in Week 9.
Mountain West Recap: Week 9
Boise State Broncos @ Nevada Wolf Pack
Friday, October 24, 10:00 PM EST on CBSSN
Fresh off their big win over the Rebels, the Broncos get an easy matchup this week against the Wolf Pack. Even on the road, this should be a cake-walk victory for Boise State. This is a game that they should win by at least 20-plus points. Nevada is just 1 - 6 this season, with their only win coming over Sacramento State. Boise State will look to move to 6 - 2 overall and 4 - 0 in the Mountain West with a win tonight.
Utah State Aggies @ New Mexico Lobos
Saturday, October 25, 3:00 PM EST
This is a game that UNLV fans are going to want to keep a close eye on. That's because the Rebels will be playing the Lobos in Week 10 when they return from their bye week. This is a game that could go either way. Both teams are 4 - 3 this season and have proven to be inconsistent. We'd give the edge to the Lobos in this game because they are at home, but it wouldn't be a shock if the Aggies were able to pull this one out. Utah State is 2 - 1 in the conference, while the Lobos are 1 - 2.
San Diego State Aztecs @ Fresno State Bulldogs
Saturday, October 25, 3:30 PM EST on FS1
As football fans, this is probably the most exciting game in the Mountain West this weekend. The Aztecs are currently sitting at 5 - 1, and they are 2 - 0 in the Mountain West, but they face a tough road test this week at Fresno State. The Bulldogs suffered a bad loss last week to Colorado State. However, they are still sitting at 5 - 2 overall and 2 - 1 in the Mountain West. This could turn out to be a great game. We know we'll be watching this one.
Colorado State Rams @ Wyoming Cowboys
Saturday, October 25, 7:30 PM EST on CBSSN
It's been a disappointing season for the Rams. They are just 2 - 5 this year and 1 - 2 in the Mountain West. They had high expectations to start the season and have fallen well short. However, they did have a big win last week against Fresno State. Wyoming has an impressive defense, but is lacking on offense. They are 3 - 4 on the season and 1 - 2 in the conference. We'd expect the Cowboys to get this win on their home field.
