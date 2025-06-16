UNLV Rebels

Mountain West Realignment: UNLV Faces New Rivals In 2026

As longtime rivals exit the Mountain West, UNLV prepares for a new era with additions like UTEP, Northern Illinois, Grand Canyon, and UC Davis joining the conference in 2026.

Mark Morales-Smith

A general overall view as UNLV Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) takes the snap on the UNLV logo at midfield against the Boise State Broncos in the first half during the Mountain West Championship at Allegiant Stadium.
A general overall view as UNLV Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) takes the snap on the UNLV logo at midfield against the Boise State Broncos in the first half during the Mountain West Championship at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

There has been plenty of talk about the realignment in the Mountain West Conference and all the teams that are leaving. The UNLV Rebels, who opted to stay in the Mountain West rather than leave for the Pac-12, will be saying goodbye to long time rivals the Boise State Broncos, Fresno State Bulldogs, San Diego State Aztecs, Colorado State Rams and Utah State Aggies. However, they will also be starting new rivalries as the Mountain West has already made a few additions for July 1, 2026 and are expected to make even more by the time that we reach that date. These are the teams that have already committed to join the Mountain West in 2026. 

UNLV Next Big Rivals In Mountain West

Northern Illinois University Huskies

NIU is joining the Mountain West as a football only addition. Their other sports will be remaining in the MAC. Last season they finished seventh in the MAC with a 4 - 4 conference record and an overall record of 8 - 5. 

University of Texas El Paso Miners

UTEP is bringing over all their sports programs from Conference USA. The Miners football team finished sixth in CUSA and their men's basketball team came in eighth. 

Grand Canyon University Antelopes

GCU comes to the Mountain West from the WAC. The Lopes had the top women's basketball team in their conference going 16 - 0. They could come in and rival Lindy La Rocque's Lady Rebels. Their men's basketball team is strong as well finishing second in the conference at 13 - 3. They do not currently have a football program. 

UC Davis Aggies

The Mountain West loses an Aggies and gains and Aggies. The California based school will be leaving the Big West Conference to join the Mountain West. They will be bringing all their sports other than football to the conference which will remain in the Big Sky Conference. Their men's basketball squad finished sixth in the Big West last season. 

More UNLV Rebels News:

feed

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

Home/Football