Mountain West Realignment: UNLV Faces New Rivals In 2026
There has been plenty of talk about the realignment in the Mountain West Conference and all the teams that are leaving. The UNLV Rebels, who opted to stay in the Mountain West rather than leave for the Pac-12, will be saying goodbye to long time rivals the Boise State Broncos, Fresno State Bulldogs, San Diego State Aztecs, Colorado State Rams and Utah State Aggies. However, they will also be starting new rivalries as the Mountain West has already made a few additions for July 1, 2026 and are expected to make even more by the time that we reach that date. These are the teams that have already committed to join the Mountain West in 2026.
UNLV Next Big Rivals In Mountain West
Northern Illinois University Huskies
NIU is joining the Mountain West as a football only addition. Their other sports will be remaining in the MAC. Last season they finished seventh in the MAC with a 4 - 4 conference record and an overall record of 8 - 5.
University of Texas El Paso Miners
UTEP is bringing over all their sports programs from Conference USA. The Miners football team finished sixth in CUSA and their men's basketball team came in eighth.
Grand Canyon University Antelopes
GCU comes to the Mountain West from the WAC. The Lopes had the top women's basketball team in their conference going 16 - 0. They could come in and rival Lindy La Rocque's Lady Rebels. Their men's basketball team is strong as well finishing second in the conference at 13 - 3. They do not currently have a football program.
UC Davis Aggies
The Mountain West loses an Aggies and gains and Aggies. The California based school will be leaving the Big West Conference to join the Mountain West. They will be bringing all their sports other than football to the conference which will remain in the Big Sky Conference. Their men's basketball squad finished sixth in the Big West last season.