The UNLV Rebels football team finished their season on a disappointing note, losing the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl to the Ohio Bobcats by a score of 17 - 10 in what may have been their worst performance of the season. However, they were not the only Mountain West Conference team to play in a bowl game this season. Seven Mountain West teams played in bowl games, finishing with a 2 - 5 record. This is a recap of all the Mountain West bowl games this season.

Mountain West Recap: Bowl Game Edition

Buckled Up LA Bowl

Boise State Broncos vs Washington Huskies

The Mountain West champion Broncos got blown out by the Huskies 38 - 10. This was not a great look for the conference, but a big reason for their shortcomings was quarterback Maddux Madsen not playing the full game.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Utah State Aggies vs Washington State Cougars

Utah State was not able to come away with a win, losing to the Cougars by a score of 34 - 21. This was a tough loss for the Aggies, but this wasn't a game that most people expected them to win.

Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors vs California Golden Bears

The Rainbow Warriors were able to beat Cal 35 - 31 in the Hawai'i Bowl. This is the second consecutive year that Cal has lost to a Mountain West team in their bowl game after losing to UNLV last season. Hawai'i came away with a big win for the conference.

Rate Bowl

New Mexico Lobos vs Minnesota Golden Gophers

New Mexico almost came away with a big win in this game, but lost 20 - 17. This was a game that came right down to the wire. It was a great season for the Lobos.

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

San Diego State Aztecs vs #25 North Texas Mean Green

This win would have been huge for the Mountain West. They rallied in the fourth quarter, but ultimately lost the game by a score of 49 - 47 to the No. 25-ranked team in the nation. We would have loved to see them win this game.

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Fresno State Bulldogs vs Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

The Bulldogs were the second Mountain West team to win a bowl game with a convincing victory over the RedHawks. They won the game by a score of 18 - 3. Fresno State ended the season with an impressive 9 - 4 record.

