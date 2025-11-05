Mountain West Recap: Week 10
The UNLV Rebels lost their Mountain West Conference clash with the New Mexico Lobos in Week 10 by a score of 40 - 35. The loss dropped the Rebels to 2 - 2 in Mountain West play, while New Mexico climbed to 3 - 2 in the conference. While we have covered this game heavily, there was also plenty of other action around the Mountain West. This is a recap of all the Mountain West action in Week 10.
Army Black Knights @ Air Force Falcons
Air Force was the only Mountain West team in action that wasn't playing a Mountain West opponent. They were doing battle with one of their fellow armed forces opponents, and did what they've been doing all season. They lost a close game in the fourth quarter, 20 - 17, that they easily could have won. This has become a running theme for the Falcons, who are just 1 - 4 in the conference.
Fresno State Bulldogs @ Boise State Broncos
We did not expect Fresno State to go into Boise and beat down the Broncos. Boise State had been unstoppable on their blue turf dating back multiple seasons, and Fresno State came in and blew them out 30 - 7. Granted, Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen got hurt early, but even so, this was a shock. The backup quarterback certainly didn't give up 30 points on their home field to the Bulldogs. After this shocking game, Fresno State is now 3 - 2 in the Mountain West after the win, while Boise State drops to second place at 4 - 1.
Wyoming Cowboys @ San Diego State Aztecs
The Aztecs made easy work of the Cowboys in this game by a score of 24 - 7 as the Wyoming offense continued to sputter. San Diego State is making a strong case to be viewed as the best team in the Mountain West. They are currently in first place in the Mountain West at 4 - 0, while the Cowboys dropped to 2 - 3 in the conference.
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors @ San Jose State Spartans
The Sparts pulled off a huge win, 45 - 38. While this win was massive for the Spartans, it was a huge disappointment for Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors had a chance to make a big jump in the conference, but fell to 3 - 2, while the Spartans climbed to 2 - 2 in the Mountain West.
