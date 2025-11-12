Mountain West Recap: Week 11
The UNLV Rebels football team came away with a huge win in Mountain West Conference play in Week 11 on the road against the Colorado State Rams. They blew their opponents out by a score of 42 - 10 to move to 3 - 2 in the Mountain West and stay in the running for the Mountain West Championship game. However, they weren't the only Mountain West team in action this past weekend. There was plenty of other action around the conference, and this is a recap of all of those games.
Air Force Falcons @ San Jose State Spartans
The Falcons went on the road in Week 11 and knocked off the Spartans by a score of 26 - 16. While this was a big win for Air Force, it was a crushing loss for San Jose State. With the win, the Falcons climbed to 2 - 4 in the Mountain West. The loss dropped the Spartans to 2 - 3 and destroyed almost any hopes that they may have still had of getting hot and competing for a Mountain West Championship. It's safe to say that we don't see either of these teams going anywhere in the conference this season. The loss also did major damage to the Spartans' bowl game dreams.
Nevada Wolf Pack @ Utah State Aggies
Nevada went into Utah State and unsurprisingly got the brakes beaten off of them. Utah State won the game 51 - 14. The Wolf Pack have been absolutely horrible again this season. After another loss, they drop to 0 - 5 in the Mountain West. They are by far the worst team in the conference. Even Colorado State, who are just 1 - 4 in the conference, are much better than Nevada. However, the Aggies still got a much-needed win and climbed to 3 - 2 in the conference as they get ready to head to Las Vegas for a big Mountain West clash for the Rebels, which will essentially eliminate one of the two teams from contention for a conference championship.
San Diego State Aztecs @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
We did not see this coming. The top team in the Mountain West went on the road to Hawaii and got smashed. The Rainbow Warriors blew out the Aztecs by a score of 38 - 6. This was a huge win for Hawaii, raising their conference record to 4 - 2. San Diego State's loss opened the door for a lot of teams in the Mountain West with their conference record falling to 4 - 1 and into a first-place tie with the Boise State Broncos, whom they play in Week 12.
