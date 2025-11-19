Mountain West Recap: Week 12
The UNLV Rebels football team came away with a huge double overtime win over the Utah State Aggies in Week 12. They won the game by a score of 29 - 26. UNLV is now 4 - 2 in the Mountain West Conference and very much in the championship hunt. For Utah State, the loss crushed any hopes of them making it to the Mountain West Championship game, and dropped them to 3 - 3 in conference play. However, there was also plenty of other action around the Mountain West this weekend, and this is how it all played out.
Air Force Falcons @ UConn Huskies
The Falcons were the only Mountain West team playing against a non-conference opponent in Week 12. It didn't go well for Air Force as they lost the game by a score of 26 - 16. This didn't impact the conference standings, but Air Force did fall to 3 - 7 on the season.
Colorado State Rams @ New Mexico Lobos
The Lobos won a tight game at home over the Rams on Saturday. This would have been a disastrous loss for New Mexico, but they ended up winning 20 - 17. New Mexico is still in the mix for a Mountain West Championship at 4 - 2. For Colorado State, this is a lost season, and they are now just 1 - 5 in conference play.
San Jose State Spartans @ Nevada Wolf Pack
This was the shocker of the weekend. The Wolf Pack got their first win of the season in the Mountain West by blowing out the Spartans 55 - 10. They had only scored 49 points in their last four games combined. Their season-high was just 22 points. The game was 31 - 0 at half and 48 - 3 at the two-minute warning. Nobody saw this coming. San Jose State dropped to 2 - 4 in the Mountain West, while Nevada is now 1 - 5.
Boise State Broncos @ San Diego State Aztecs
The Broncos lost the battle for first place in the Mountain West in Week 12. Boise State was without their starting quarterback, Maddux Madsen. San Diego State won the game 17 - 7. The Aztecs are now all alone in first place in the Mountain West at 5 - 1, while the Broncos fall back to the pack into a five-way tie for second place at 4 - 2.
Wyoming Cowboys @ Fresno State Bulldogs
Fresno State was able to shut down a terrible Cowboys' offense by a score of 24 - 3. It was a huge win for the Bulldogs, who now move to 4 - 2 in the Mountain West. Wyoming is 2 - 4 in the conference.
