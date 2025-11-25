Mountain West Recap: Week 13
The UNLV Rebels football team destroyed the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Friday night of Week 13 by a score of 38 - 10. After winning this huge Mountain West Conference clash, the Rebels stayed alive in the fight for the Mountain West Championship, raising their conference record to 5 - 2. Hawai'i saw their championship game dreams collapse as they dropped to 4 - 3. However, there was a lot more action around the Mountain West this past weekend, and we are going to recap all of it.
Nevada Wolf Pack @ Wyoming Cowboys
The Wolf Pack won their second game in a row on Saturday when they knocked off the Cowboys 13 - 7. They are now out of the basement at 2 - 5 in the Mountain West, with a clash with the Rebels on deck in a battle for the Fremont Cannon. Wyoming dropped to 2 - 5 in conference play, but neither of these teams has been a factor in the standings for weeks now.
New Mexico Lobos @ Air Force Falcons
As expected, the Lobos came away with the win over Air Force. However, it was impressive that they managed to hold the Falcons to just three points in their 20 - 3 win. New Mexico is now 5 - 2 in the Mountain West and very much in the mix to play in the Mountain West Championship game. For the Falcons, they drop to 2 - 5 in the conference.
Colorado State Rams @ Boise State Broncos
Boise State beat up on the Rams and beat them by a score of 49 - 21 without their starting quarterback. The victory keeps the Broncos in the hunt for the Mountain West Championship. The loss casts the disappointing Rams into the basement of the Mountain West.
Utah State Aggies @ Fresno State Bulldogs
The Bulldogs suffered a brutal loss at home to the Aggies in Week 13 by a score of 28 - 17. It wasn't a bad loss in terms of their opponent; the Aggies are a good team. Nevertheless, the loss eliminated them from Mountain West contention. Both of these teams are now sitting at 4 - 3 in the Mountain West.
San Jose State Spartans @ San Diego State Aztecs
The Aztecs made easy work of San Jose State in Week 13, beating them by a score of 25 - 3. This game was never competitive. San Diego State is in first place in the Mountain West at 6 - 1, while the Spartans are down near the bottom of the standings at 2 - 5.
