In Week 14, the UNLV Rebels football team beat up on the Nevada Wolf Pack and kept the Fremont Cannon red. The win brought the Rebs' record up to 6 - 2 and thrust them into a four-way tie at the top of the Mountain West Conference. They would eventually win the tiebreaker and will now play the Boise State Broncos in the Mountain West Championship on Friday. However, there was a lot more action around the Mountain West this past weekend, and we are going to recap all of it for you.

Mountain West Recap: Week 14

Air Force Falcons @ Colorado State Rams

In their final game of the season, the Falcons doubled up the Rams with a 42 - 21 victory. Air Force wasted a very good offense this season because of a terrible defense and struggles closing out games. They finish the season at 4 - 8 overall and 3 - 5 in Mountain West play. Colorado State's season mercifully comes to an end with a 2 - 10 overall record and a last-place record in the Mountain West at 1 - 7. Neither of these teams are bowl eligible.

San Diego State Aztecs @ New Mexico Lobos

The Aztecs would have locked up a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game with a win, but they faltered late and lost in double overtime to the Lobos by a score of 23 - 17 after completely imploding on offense in overtime. This brought both teams' records to 6 - 2 in the Mountain West and 9 - 3 overall. While they both finished tied for the top spot in the conference, they both lost the tiebreaker and will not get a shot at a title. However, they are both bowl-eligible and will be playing a bowl game this year.

Boise State Broncos @ Utah State Aggies

The Broncos stole a win over the Aggies 25 - 24. Beating Utah State brought their record to 6 - 2, and into the tiebreaker at the top of the conference, which they won. They will now go on to face the Rebels in the big game on Friday. Utah State finishes 4 - 4 in the Mountain West and with bowl eligibility at 6 - 6 overall.

Fresno State Bulldogs @ San Jose State Spartans

Fresno State destroyed the Spartans 41 - 14 to end their disappointing season. The Bulldogs finish the season at 5 - 3 in the Mountain West and are destined for a bowl game with their overall record at 8 - 4. San Jose State will not play another game, finishing at 3 - 9 overall and 2 - 6 in the conference.

Wyoming Cowboys @ Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Hawai'i beat up on the Cowboys in the final game of the regular season. They won the game by a score of 27 - 7. The Rainbow Warriors finish 5 - 3 in the Mountain West and 8 - 4 overall and are set to play in a bowl game. Wyoming finishes just 4 - 8 overall and 2 - 6 in the Mountain West.

More UNLV Rebels On SI News